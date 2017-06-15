Children's Defense Fund - Ohio’s 2017 Beat the Odds Award Ceremony

The Children’s Defense Fund invites you to join us at our 5th annual Beat the Odds Award Ceremony. This year we will be honoring five Ohio high school students who have overcome tremendous adversity, demonstrated academic excellence and given back to the community.

This year’s event will take place at the Westin Columbus on June 15th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Hear each honoree’s personal story of beating the odds and learn how we can help children across Ohio to continue to beat the odds through college scholarships and leadership development. This year’s keynote speaker is Marian Wright Edelman, who began the Children’s Defense Fund nationally in 1973.

The Children’s Defense Fund Leave No Child Behind®mission is to ensure every child a Healthy Start, a Head Start, a Fair Start, a Safe Start and a Moral Start in life and successful passage to adulthood with the help of caring families and communities.

Individual as well as table tickets are available for groups or companies interested in supporting CDF-Ohio. Each ticket includes a cocktail reception and plated dinner during the program.