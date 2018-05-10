Chadwick Arboretum 31st Annual Spring Plant Sale and Auction Fundraiser

Over 16,000 curated selections of new and unusual perennials and annuals, native Ohio plants, heirloom and organic vegetables, garden accessory vendors, and much more will be found at the Chadwick Arboretum & Learning Gardens annual Spring Plant Sale and Auction Fundraiser.

All plants are handpicked by a team of horticulturists, which seeks out a wide variety of plants of the highest quality, with the most successful growth potential and that are disease resistant. Plus, Chadwick Arboretum Horticulturists and the Franklin County Extension Master Gardeners will answer garden related questions about edible and ornamental plants.

WHERE: Northwest corner of Lane Avenue and Fred Taylor Drive, adjacent to the Nationwide Ohio 4H Center at 2201 Fred Taylor Dr. Free parking is available in OSU Gray Lots 1 and 2.

TIME: Open to public:

Friday, May 11: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 12: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Premium Tree and Shrub Auctions:

Friday, May 11 starts: 4 p.m. (NEW this year)

Saturday, May 12 starts: 10 a.m.

Friends of Chadwick Thursday, May 10: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Preview Party: The members-only gala includes an auction starting at 6 p.m., as well as a reception with gourmet food, entertainment by Bluegrass band, “Wry Grass.”

and the first opportunity to buy discounted Chadwick Arboretum plants.

New members can sign up at the door the night of the event.