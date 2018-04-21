Breath of Hope Celebration

Join us for an auction, cocktails, music and delicious food! The celebration will also feature guest speakers Will Reeve of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, Breath of Hope Co-Founder Sandy Lomeo, and Dr. David Carbone of The James.

The funds raised support lung cancer research at The James. More people will die from lung cancer than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined, yet it is the least funded disease in terms of research dollars. 65% of new lung cancer cases are current non-smokers.

TICKETS

Visit BreathOfHopeOhio.com.