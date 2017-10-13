35 & 25: An Anniversary Celebration benefitting the Westerville Symphony

Enjoy a light-hearted evening of exquisite wine, food, and musical pairings, all benefiting the Westerville Symphony. Internationally touring sommelier Jerry Siegel guides you through the tastes and aromas of five unique wines - each paired with a delicious hors d'oeuvre - as Maestro Peter Stafford Wilson leads the Westerville Symphony musicians in selections from four European countries. Tickets are $85 per person; $160 for pairs. www.westervillesymphony.org