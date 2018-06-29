Schmidt's is the place to go for traditional German food

× Expand Photo by Maggie Smerdel Photography

This year, the winner of CityScene’s Best of the ’Bus category "Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners," is Schmidt's restaurant.

Schmidt’s is a traditional restaurant in German Village known for their signature German-style sausage and homey feel.

Chief Operating Officer Carla Epler, who has been with Schmidt’s for 30 years, offers advice on traditional restaurant values and tips for grilling sausage – German style.

“We’re kinda timeless, we’ve been a packing house since 1886 and a restaurant since 1967. We stay relevant (because) we don’t change our product,” says Epler. “So, what you ate as a college student at The Ohio State University 30 years ago will be just as good as you remember when taking your new college freshmen. We deliver quality products time and time again.”

A personal family creation, the Bahama Mama is a fully cooked, hickory-smoked blend of beef and pork, and is one reason why people keep coming back again and again.

“It’s a unique flavor profile. It’s a smoked sausage that has a little bit of spice to it, not jalapeño hot, so it appeals to a lot of people across the board,” she says. “They might want to say, ‘Oh I don’t care for spicy food,’ but then when they taste it they (usually) respond with, ‘Oh, wow.’ It’s a slow heat; it doesn’t hit you all at once, and people like that.”

Photo courtesy of Schmidt's Restaurant and Sausage Haus

In the summer months Schmidt’s, on average, dishes out over 1,500 Bahama Mama sandwiches and sausages.

Naturally during the summer months, people take advantage of the weather to cook meals on the grill. For area residents who purchase Schmidt’s carry-out meats – specifically the Bahama Mama sausages – preparation is key.

“For people who are picking up the carry-out meat to take home and grill for their summer cookout, we like to start by parboiling them. You can do that in a beer bath if you would like,” says Epler. “Basically, you get them hot through the center and then you get the grill marks with the grill boil (method). When you see the skin just start to split, and if they have a nice brown to them, that’s the perfect Bahama Mama. You’ll want to take it off the grill right then and there.”

Location and historical context also play a role in the business. German Village happens to be the largest restoration project in the country – having been initiated in the 1960s – and Schmidt’s has remained steadfast through it all. Situated near downtown Columbus, the establishment is ideal for the business lunch crowd during the day and the local crowd in the evenings and on weekends.

It’s not just the cuisine that keeps patrons coming back, but the family atmosphere as well.

Photo courtesy of Schmidt's Restaurant and Sausage Haus

“When you get here, you aren’t just coming in for dinner, you get the experience and atmosphere; it’s a very walkable neighborhood with a lot of things to do. It’s not just in and out, it’s a destination for you to spend time here and soak up the old-world experience,” she says.

Not only does the atmosphere make for a picturesque view and easy-going experience, the environment and community of the restaurant and German Village will make you feel right at home.

“When people come home, they go to Schmidt’s with their friends. Families will come home during Christmas time, and meet at Schmidt’s since we are centrally located. … When you want to be taken care of and want something to nourish your soul, you can come to Schmidt’s and it’s like having somebody that loves you cook for you,” says Epler.

You can stop by Schmidt’s in German Village during its normal business hours for sausage, an all-you-can-eat buffet and some of its signature cream puff desserts.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.