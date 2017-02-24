Westerville foundation auction funds teacher grants

× Expand Photos courtesy of Westerville City Schools and Concord Counseling Services International soccer star Frankie Hejduk has connected with the WEF and recently shared his perspective of a parent with children in Westerville City Schools and as an advocate for the availability of physical activities that promote the health and well-being of children.

The Westerville Education Foundation’s newest fundraising endeavor is taking on a decidedly artistic bent.

For years, the foundation has dedicated its time to helping Westerville City Schools enhance the educational experience through grants to district educators. It supports the grant program through donations and through such fundraisers as the Westerville Community Bowl-a-thon.

This year, the foundation will celebrate local artists during Westerville’s Celebrate the Arts Month with an art auction fundraiser, An Artful Affair, on April 21.

Held at the Everal Barn, the fundraiser will include a variety of donated art created by local students, teachers, community members and professionals, all of it available for bidding.

The foundation is partnering with the Arts Council of Westerville, which will provide activities starting at 4:30 p.m. Friends and families are encouraged to come after school and create their own masterpieces together. Lessons from local artists, live music and refreshments will also be available for all ages.

“We always have a fundraiser that is very focused on family involvement,” says Jan Fedorenko, co-chair of the event. “We thought this would be a good time for the parents and the kids to come and see the artwork without getting involved in the adult evening.”

× Expand Photos courtesy of Westerville City Schools and Concord Counseling Services

The invitation-free adult portion of the evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and includes the silent and live auction, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and more live music. A small awards show will also take place to honor those who have helped the school district through hard work and contributions.

The foundation has also partnered with Concord Counseling Services to further support local artists. Concord usually holds its own annual art fundraiser – He’Art of Concord, featuring work by the patients the organization serves – but will not this year due to office remodeling.

An Artful Affair provides a welcome opportunity for the artists who ordinarily display their work at He’Art of Concord, says Linda Jakes, clinical director at Concord.

Fedorenko has high expectations for the evening, hoping to raise $4,000 to $5,000. The foundation usually raises $8,000 to $10,000 annually for grants, so the event has the potential to make a big difference for its grant program.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Westerville City Schools and Concord Counseling Services

In the past, Westerville teachers have received grants for projects focusing on photography, writing course, diversity and character development, among many other causes.

Artists interested in donating their work can do so at the Westerville Community Center or any district school from March 13-30.

“We’re excited to feature artists at all levels of artistic abilities,” says Fedorenko. “We hope to get support from everybody (in the community) for our schools.”

More information on the event can be found at www.westervilleeducationfoundation.com.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS