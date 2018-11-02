Show your kids that "Learning Rocks" at the 2018 Columbus STEM & Arts Expo!

New contests this year: Vex Robots, Build Your Own Video Game, Youth Illusional Art Competition, & the Columbus Instrumental Music Contest. Students can vie for trophies, medals, and other awards.

This event is free to the public.

Registrations are only necessary for contest participants - there are no costs to participate!

LEARN more about The Columbus STEM & Arts Expo and Register for competitions at: KidsLinked.com/STEM

What: Columbus STEM & Arts Expo presented by BMI Federal Credit Union

Where: The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd., Westerville, OH 43081

When: Saturday, November 17th, 2018 from 9am - 2pm

Who Should Attend:

Families interested in expanding options for education, tutoring, and other educational activities

Students who enjoy participating in education-related contests

Residents in the Westerville/North Columbus area who are interested STEAM opportunities for their kids

Families looking for fun, free events to attend on the weekend

Featuring

• Draw-Along with New York Times Best-Selling Illustrator Richard Cowdrey of the Marley & Me series and the new Fiona the Hippo book fame!

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Richard Cowdrey graduated from the Columbus College of Art & Design in 1981. He has since been a freelance illustrator working with a variety of distinguished clients in Editorial, Advertising, and even Fine Art. Lately he has been most recognized for his work in Publishing, illustrating many beautiful children's books, including the New York Times #1 bestseller Bad Dog, Marley, and most recently a book based on the Cinncinati Zoo internet sensation: "Fiona the Hippo."

× Expand KidsLinked.com Richard Cowdrey

Richard will be signing your copies of "Fiona" during the event and presenting drawing demonstrations at 11am and at 12:45.

Take advantage of this exciting Meet & Greet with Richard, and give your creative kids a chance to learn how to draw with this talented artist!

Also

First 500 guests receive a free Chipotle Kids Meal card, and a free admission pass to Skate Zone!

Education Fair with contests and things to make learning fun

FUN & BRAINY contests for prizes

Discover the latest education technology

Find Preschool-12th grade options

Find supplementary education options

Find great educational resources from books, products, to technology

Educational information to help parents prepare their children for their development and life success

Educational fun for the entire family

Free Balloon Artist and Face Painter

Mr. Game Room video game truck

Join us for this unique event to show your child that "Learning Rocks!"

Details

Admission and Parking are FREE

Event details and register for competitions & activities at: KidsLinked.com/STEM

Concessions and Food Trucks available

Fun & Brainy Competitions

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Stage Competitions and Presentations9:00: Th3 Scholar - Real Music Records LLC9:15: Diversion Dance9:30: Spelling Bee11:00: Richard Cowdrey - Marley Draw-Along11:15am: Columbus Music Contest12:45pm: Richard Cowdrey - Fiona Draw-Along1:00pm: Math CompetitionAdditional Competitions• 9-11am: Illusional Drawing Contest• 11am-1pm: Minecraft Tournament• 11-11:30am: Candy Land Board Game Tournament• 11:30-2pm: Chess Tournament• All Day: Paper Airplane Construction & Flight Contest• time TBA: Vex Robot Challenge• time TBA: Build Your Own Video Game Challenge

All registration links at: KidsLinked.com/STEM

