City Reporter | Westerville Magazine Sept/Oct 2018

First Responders Park Plans Include Memorial for Fallen Officers

× Expand A rendering depicts the proposed water feature to be added to First Responders Park.

Westerville’s First Responder Park, located at 374 W. Main St., will undergo extensive improvements and expansion to provide the community with a lasting memorial space to honor all first responders, including our fallen police officers killed in the line of duty on Feb. 10, 2018.

The park was first dedicated in 2010 to honor the service and sacrifice of all first responders. In reaction to strong community response to events held at the park, like the 9/11 Memorial Observance (for which a portion of Main Street must close), the City anticipated that the park would someday need to expand.

Sadly, the events of Feb. 10, 2018 accelerated that vision.

As the community began to cope with the tragic losses of Officer Tony Morelli and Officer Eric Joering, plans to create a permanent police memorial were expedited. The state of Ohio generously appropriated $500,000 to be used this year for the project.

Illustrations of the expansion plans are available online at www.westerville.org/FRP.

Improvements include extending the park farther north and adding commemorative elements, including a serene water feature. All elements of the existing park, including commemorative bricks, will be incorporated into the redesigned space. As has been the tradition since February, many donated their time and talent to the project. Landscape architecture firms POD Design and McGill Smith Punshon provided design services free of charge to honor officers Morelli and Joering.

The concepts were created in cooperation with a committee including the Westerville Chiefs of Police and Fire, as well as other representatives from the City's police, fire, communications and administrative divisions. Memorials around the globe were evaluated to inspire the park in form and function. Ultimately, the water feature gained the most consensus as the appropriate plan to place the names of officers Morelli and Joering, alongside David Theisen, a fallen Westerville firefighter who died while battling a blaze in Crooksville, Ohio.

The project is expected to be complete by September 2019.

Things To Remember During “Leaf Season”

× Expand The Westerville Public Service Department collected about 4,500 cubic yards of leaves in 2017.

Leaf Collection Begins Oct. 15

Fall is nearly upon us and this means the City’s trees will soon be shedding their leaves. This season of brisk-weather yard work brings with it the Westerville Public Service Department’s annual Leaf Collection Program, beginning Monday, Oct. 15 and ending Friday, Dec. 21. Collections occur up to 10 days from your assigned “set-out” date. Find your zone and date online at www.westerville.org/leafcollection. Here are a few things you should know about this program:

If you miss your collection date, you can place leaves in yard waste receptacles for collection on Mondays.

You should rake your leaves to the tree lawn, not into the street. Leaf piles in the street can cause a safety issue for drivers and may result in your leaves being missed.

Large sticks, trash and debris within leaf piles can injure our Service team members and damage equipment. Please remove these items before collection.

Basketball hoops and cars parked in the way of leaf piles can lead to missed collections. Please give the Service team a clear path to your tree lawn during your collection period.

Contact the Public Service Department with any questions at (614) 901-6740 or publicservice@westerville.org.

Westerville Parks Are “Smoke-Free”

Children enjoy the playground at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

Westerville parks are now officially “no smoking” zones after Westerville City Council adopted an ordinance to prohibit smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes in community parks. The legislation prohibits smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes in community parks. City Council hopes that the legislation will help reduce and eliminate secondhand smoke and the resulting negative smoking effects including litter and strong odors. At sites most commonly frequented by children, the ban will also help protect young lungs at play.

Electronic cigarettes are included and specifically prohibited in the ban. Use of e-cigarettes, or “vaping,” has become popular as either an alternative or in addition to regular cigarette or tobacco use. However, vaping is not without harm to bystanders.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says e-cigarette aerosol that users inhale from the device and exhale can contain harmful and potentially dangerous substances including nicotine; ultrafine particles; flavoring such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung disease; volatile organic compounds; cancer-causing chemicals; and heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead.

The ban is inclusive of all 43 Westerville parks and more than 40 miles of recreational trails along the Westerville Bike & Walkway system. Westerville joins several other central Ohio communities banning the use of tobacco and smoking in parks. Columbus, Dublin, Powell and Grove City all have same or similar prohibitions in parks on the books.

In partnership with Franklin County Public Health, the Westerville Parks & Recreation Department has placed “No Smoking” signs in all City-owned parks and green spaces. Additionally, Parks and Recreation will promote smoking cessation programs.

According to the CDC, secondhand smoke exposure contributes to approximately 41,000 deaths among nonsmoking adults and 400 deaths in infants each year. Secondhand smoke causes strokes, lung cancer and coronary heart disease in adults.

For more information, please visit www.westerville.org/parks.

Electric Division Keeps Innovation at the Forefront with Customer Programs

× Expand electric

The Westerville Electric Division has supplied power to the City for nearly 120 years. As a not-for-profit Public Power provider, the utility is community-owned. To better serve the community, the utility provides a number of opportunities for customers to save money and help protect the environment. With Public Power Week approaching the first week of October, take a moment to get familiar with new Electric Division programs:

EcoSmart Choice, allows Westerville residents to support the renewable energy market by making a contribution with their monthly utility bills. Electricity is generated from a variety of fuel types including fossil fuels, nuclear and renewable sources. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, fossil fuel sources were responsible for 35 percent of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in the United States in 2016. EcoSmart Choice allows consumers to support renewable energy equivalent to a portion of their electricity usage.

The Nest Rush Hour Rewards program allows the City to partner with smart homes to protect future energy costs. The City offers a $75 rebate to customers who purchase a participating thermostat.When a Nest thermostat and WED customer opts-in to the program, they will automatically reduce energy usage during “Rush Hour” events. Rush Hour events occur in summer months during high heat and humidity; weekdays from 2-6 p.m. Reducing this “peak” usage helps to lower WED’s overall purchased power costs."We purchase power from the market, but the cost of transmission and other bill components are largely out of Westerville’s control. Those prices are based on, among other things, the highest peak consumption days in any given year," said Westerville Electric Utility Manager Chris Monacelli.

Learn about other Electric Division programs at www.westerville.org/electric.

Fire Prevention Week

Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire Can Happen Anywhere™

× Expand Children enjoy the Westerville Fire Prevention Week Open House puppet show.

The Westerville Division of Fire (WFD) will spend the first full week of October educating families about three essential steps to reduce fire risks and how to safely escape in the event of a fire. These steps comprise the week’s theme, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire Can Happen Anywhere," as set by the National Fire Protection Agency. The campaign focuses on key words to help residents remember to: LOOK for places a fire could start and resolve potential hazards; LISTEN for the sound of the smoke alarm and LEARN two ways out of every room.

WFD will host a Fire Prevention Week Open House at all Westerville Fire Stations from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7. Families are encouraged to visit Station 111, located at 400 W. Main St. to enjoy treats, games and educational entertainment for children. The event will feature important education geared toward adults as well, including information about creating an escape route from your home and proper smoke detector maintenance.

“You’re going to walk away with helpful tips that you take home and implement immediately,” said Westerville Division of Fire Chief Brian Miller. “The simple concept of ‘look, listen, learn’ can help prevent fires and save lives.”

Visit www.westerville.org/fire for more information about Fire Prevention Week.

Rishel Brings Experience As Private-Sector Attorney to Economic Development Role

× Expand Rob Rishel

Westerville Economic Development Coordinator Rob Rishel was no stranger to the City when he started his position in June 2017. A true Westerville son, he graduated from Westerville North High School in 1995 and served in a volunteer position on more than one of the City’s boards and commissions for more than a decade while he worked as a private practice attorney representing clients in the development field.

You first started with the Westerville Board of Zoning Appeals. Why did you decide to apply for a BZA seat?

I wanted to be part of the community, to really understand everything I could about my hometown. I believe that service on the City's Boards and Commissions is the best way to get educated and really understand Westerville’s goals, challenges and opportunities. If someone wants to be a leader in the community, they need to have service experience to really "get it."

What prompted you to want to join the City as a full-time staff member?

I spent 15 years as a private-practice attorney in Columbus, and it was time for a change. A huge part of my practice was representing companies on development projects, so I was looking to build on that experience. The opportunity to be a direct part of the excitement and development of Westerville was an exciting prospect.

What is something about Westerville Economic Development that would surprise people?

I think most people would be surprised at the scope of the work we do. I think a lot of people believe that we just handle incentives. In truth, we are involved in all manner of projects and initiatives that companies undertake to grow and succeed here. Almost 80 percent of the City’s General Fund revenue comes from income taxes paid by employees of our companies, so it is critical that those companies have a City government that is committed to helping them thrive. That’s our job.

Tell us about your family and why you’ve chosen to stay and raise and family in Westerville?

I live here in Westerville with my lovely wife, Julie, who is an attorney and works for Ohio’s Legislative Services Commission and our sons Seeley, 9, and Caden, 6. We chose to stay here to raise a family for the same reasons I’m sure many families have: good schools, great people, City leadership dedicated to providing the best community possible to the residents and great amenities, like the parks.

Mid-City Electric’s Move to Westerville Good For Customers, Employees Alike

× Expand Mid-City Electric’s logo is displayed prominently in the company’s new headquarters in Westerville.

Mid-City Electric is settling into their headquarters at 937 Eastwind Dr. Before they arrived in Westerville, the company’s management operations and warehouse employees were separated from prefabrication operations by a mile.

One of the largest family-owned companies in the Columbus Region, Mid-City Electric’s leadership knew it would be best for customers and employees to bring all operations under one roof.

“This new location will allow us more room to work and grow as a team, and in turn, help us to serve our customers better,” said Brian Dew, Mid-City president.

Among the many renovations made to the Eastwind Drive building were the creation of an open-concept office space, on-site fitness center, café, 47 additional parking spaces and more. Company officials say the move reduced employee commute times by up to 20 percent.

City of Westerville Economic Development Director Jason Bechtold is confident the City’s accessibility and amenities will provide the right setting to help the company’s continued growth.

“Mid-City Electric has a legacy of 58 successful years in the region. We are thrilled they decided to call Westerville home and are confident they will be a great fit for the community,” Bechtold said.

Though they may not know it, residents are likely familiar with the company’s work. Mid-City Electric has played roles in major projects such as the Nationwide Children’s Hospital-Replacement Hospital, Columbus Commons Bicentennial Pavilion, and the soon-to-be-complete National Veterans Memorial and Museum Project.

Find more information about Mid-City Electric at www.midcityelectric.com. For more information about economic development in Westerville, visit business.westerville.org.

Mark Your Calendars:

Household Hazardous Waste

Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Westerville Service Department (350 Park Meadow Rd.)

The City of Westerville, in partnership with the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio, provides the second of two annual collection programs for residents to properly dispose of hazardous household waste. See www.westerville.org/HHW for a list of acceptable items.Cops & Kids DaySunday, Sept. 9, noon-4 p.m., Westerville Sports Complex (325 N. Cleveland Ave.)The Westerville Division of Police hosts this popular annual event for family-friendly interaction with law enforcement agencies from across central Ohio. Bring the family to get hands-on with equipment and learn about technology law enforcement professionals use every day. Kids will be invited to participate in games and other fun activities. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early - the first 1,000 children will receive a free gift. For more information, visit www.westerville.org.

Great Westerville Food Truck Fest

Sunday, Sept. 9, noon-7 p.m., Nationwide Children's Close to Home (455 Executive Campus Dr.)

The Great Westerville Food Truck Fest, benefitting WARM, pairs community and generosity with more than 30 food trucks. Family-friendly music, entertainment and much more round out this popular event. This event runs alongside Cops & Kids Day. Find details at www.thegreatwestervillefoodtruckfest.org.

9/11 Memorial Observance

Tuesday, Sept. 11, noon-1 p.m., First Responders Park (374 W. Main St.)

Never forget. Join us in honoring “citizens united in crisis” as we remember 9/11 in the shadow of “C-40.” Find more information at www.westerville.org.

Trick-or-Treat (Beggar’s Night)

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Citywide

The annual tradition of Trick-or-Treat (Beggar’s Night) is observed on Halloween night, Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. The City coordinates Trick-or-Treat via the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission. As a reminder, Trick or Treat is not an official “City-sponsored” event. For more information, visit the City website at www.westerville.org/beggarsnight.

This Day in History

Westerville Weathers “The Mother of All Pandemics”

One hundred years ago, the Spanish Flu brought life in Westerville, and the rest of the world for that matter, to a screeching halt. Known as “the mother of all pandemics,” the virus is thought to have killed tens of millions of people worldwide between 1918 and 1919.Public gatherings in Westerville were suspended for weeks to prevent the potential spread of the virus. The measure seemed to have helped, the Public Opinion reported around 10 cases affected Westerville, none deadly. The publication encouraged residents to refrain from circulating “wild and unfounded rumors” of people succumbing to the illness in Westerville.

This and hundreds of other fascinating facts, materials and artifacts are on display at the Westerville Public Library’s Local History Center. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sunday. Visit www.westervillelibrary/antisaloon to learn more.