Calendar | Westerville September/October 2018

Westerville Community Calendar

September/October 2018

Sept. 1

Harry Potter & the Uptown Hunt

2:30-5 p.m., Uptown Westerville

www.artsinuptown.com

Sept. 1-Oct. 13

Westerville Saturday Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. –noon, along Grove Street on Otterbein University’s campus

www.westerville.org

Sept. 5-Oct. 31

Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market

Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., Uptown Westerville

www.marketwednesday.com

Sept. 7

Uptown Friday Night: Pop Uptown

Fridays, 6-8 p.m., Uptown Westerville,

www.visitwesterville.org

Sept. 7-23

Curtain Players Theatre presents On Golden Pond

Sept. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 8 p.m.; Sept. 16, 23, 2 p.m.; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd.

www.curtainplayers.org

Sept. 9

The Great Westerville Food Truck Fest

Noon-7 p.m., 455 Executive Campus Dr.

www.thegreatwestervillefoodtruckfest.org

Sept. 9

Cops & Kids Day

Noon-4 p.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

Sept. 9

Doggie Paddle

1:30-4:30 p.m., Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd.,

www.westerville.org

Sept. 9

Parkinson’s Moving Day

2 p.m., Columbus Crew SC MAPFRE Stadium, 1 Black and Gold Blvd.

www.movingdaywalk.org

Sept. 14

Uptown Friday Night: Arts in Uptown

6-7:30 p.m., Uptown Westerville

www.artsinuptown.com

Sept. 15

Uptown Untapped

6-10 p.m., Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Sept. 20

Prohibition Walking Tours

6:30 p.m.-midnight, Westerville Public Library

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sept. 20-29

Otterbein University Theatre presents Big Fish

Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 21, 8 p.m.; Sept. 22, 8 p.m.; Sept. 23, 2 p.m.; Sept. 27, 8 p.m.; Sept. 28, 8 p.m.; Sept. 28, 8 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

30 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

Sept. 21

Uptown Friday Night: Rockn’ Uptown

6-8 p.m., Uptown Westerville

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

Sept. 28

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Farm in the City

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville

www.westerville.org

Oct. 2 and 17

Sip & Sketch

6:30 p.m., Meza Wine Shop, 48 N. State St.

www.mezawineshop.com

Oct. 4

Dancing with the Survivors

6-10 p.m., 1091 Eastwind Dr.

www.pinkfund.org

Oct. 9

Drafts ‘n Crafts

7:30 p.m., the Draft Room, 570 W. Schrock Rd.

www.draftroomcbus.com

Oct. 18-27

Otterbein University Theatre presents Macbeth

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 19, 8 p.m.; Oct. 20, 8 p.m.; Oct. 26, 8 p.m.; Oct. 27, 8 p.m.

Campus Center Theatre, 100 W. Home St.

www.otterbein.edu

Oct. 19

Movie Night: Night of the Living Dead

7-9:30 p.m., The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd.

www.visitwesterville.org

Oct. 19-Nov. 4

Curtain Players Theatre presents Arsenic and Old Lace

Oct, 19, 20, 26, 27, 8 p.m.; Nov. 2, 3, 2 p.m.; Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd.

www.curtainplayers.org

Oct. 21

Sunday Family Funday

11 a.m.-2 p.m., the Draft Room, 570 W. Schrock Rd.

www.artsinuptown.com

Oct. 26

Magical Midnight Madness

6 p.m.-midnight, Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com