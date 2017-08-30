Around Westerville | Sept./Oct. 2017

WesterFlora Garden Tour 

Photo courtesy of Linda Laine, Valerie Muse and Joe MacDuffie

×

1 of 8

hanby house 1.JPG
×

2 of 8

2017 07 05_0021.JPG
×

3 of 8

mac 1.JPG
×

4 of 8

2017 07 16_0065.JPG
×

5 of 8

Segal 4.JPG
×

6 of 8

roseann 1 mac.JPG
×

7 of 8

segal 5 mac.JPG
×

8 of 8

2017 07 05_0014.JPG

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Music & Arts Festival 

Photo courtesy of Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce

×

1 of 5

20170708_120306.jpg
×

2 of 5

20170708_120809.jpg
×

3 of 5

20170709_123152.jpg
×

4 of 5

20170709_134901.jpg
×

5 of 5

Reggae Band 2.jpg

Emerson Global Pen Pal Camp 

Photo courtesy of Global Pen Pal 

×

1 of 7

3 boys desks.JPG

Westerville Emerson Magnet students had the opportunity to host Chinese students through the Global Pen Pal Project. The camp was held from July 24 to Aug. 4

×

2 of 7

Asian grocery.JPG
×

3 of 7

image.jpg
×

4 of 7

New friends selfie.jpg
×

5 of 7

two boys large root.JPG
×

6 of 7

two girls book.JPG
×

7 of 7

boys by fence shirts.JPG

Tags

Westerville Sept/Oct 2017

Bookmarks

DIRECTORIES

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories