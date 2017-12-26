Tri-Village Lions Club focuses on diabetes awareness

It’s well-known that Lions Club International has been a champion for the blind since Helen Keller challenged Lions to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.”

Now, Lions Club International is focused on not only making life better for the blind, but working on prevention for those who are at risk.

A major cause of blindness and complications of the eye can be traced back to diabetes. According to the American Diabetes Association, people with diabetes are 40 percent more likely to suffer from glaucoma and 60 percent more likely to develop cataracts. In extreme cases, untreated diabetes can lead to permanent sight loss.

At the Lions Club International’s 100th anniversary convention in June, the organization announced its newest initiative to fight diabetes. Thanks to the Tri-Village Lions Club, the work is being brought right here to central Ohio.

“There’s a tie to who and what we’ve always been,” says Jane Jarrow, former president and chairwoman of the service committee for the Tri-Village Lions Club. “This is going to be a focus for us for the foreseeable future. … The Lions intend to do their part.”

Because a major problem with diabetes is the basic process of getting checked, the Tri-Village Lions Club plans to focus on awareness, setting up tables for diabetes testing and information distribution. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 24 percent of people living with diabetes are undiagnosed – that’s 7.2 million people in the U.S. who don’t know they have diabetes, leaving the disease untreated.

“Our focus, tentatively, is going to be on diabetes awareness, and doing some basic screening of people who wouldn’t think to do it – so we’re going to come after them,” Jarrow says. “We have some absolutely wonderful educational materials on diabetes.”

The Lions Club also plans to work alongside the Central Ohio Diabetes Association, filling needs that the organization may not touch. The Lions Club hopes to work with local organizations such as the Upper Arlington Civic Association as well. The goal is to put Lions Club members who are trained to do screening directly in front of people who may have never been tested for diabetes, making the screening process accessible and simple.

“Over the last 5-10 years, the Tri-Village Lions have kind of transformed themselves from a club that primarily raised money to give to good causes to a club that is doing a lot of hands-on service,” says Jarrow. “The people who are joining the Lions Club now want to do something, and … want to get involved. They can do tremendous good.”

