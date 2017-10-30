The Village hosts its 36th annual Holiday Party

For the 36th consecutive year, Village residents and their families will gather for the annual Marble Cliff Holiday Party in early December.

This traditional event, started in 1982, brings residents old and new, young and not-so-young together for a festive evening of food, fun and fellowship.

“I think residents look forward to this Village event,” says Mayor Kent Studebaker. “It’s nice to have the opportunity to mingle and connect in the holiday spirit. We are a pedestrian community three seasons of the year, but residents are indoors during cold weather. This gathering gives us a chance to see each other before winter sets in.”

The party has evolved over the years. Held at Trinity United Methodist Church for many years, it was moved to the Parish Life Center at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church when it opened. Food has varied from a light meal of sandwiches and drinks to just cookies and drinks.

“If there are leftovers, we take them to the Grandview police and firefighters. They seem to appreciate it,” says longtime party coordinator and Village Fiscal Officer Cindy McKay.

A potluck was tried last year, and residents were asked to bring side dishes to accompany

Village-provided chicken, cookies and drinks. Cookies have been a common feature of the party for years, especially the delicious sugar cookies provided by Stevens Catering.

“I think the potluck was a success,” says Joanne Taylor, event chair. “We have some really good cooks in Marble Cliff.”

Families are encouraged to bring their children and grandchildren. Over the years, the young people have been entertained with games, videos and holiday crafts. Recently, Kelly Reo, president of the Friends of the Grandview Library, and Ryan McDonnell, library director, have provided very creative crafts for the children to make during the party. And of course, the children get to talk one-on-one with Santa Claus and have photos taken.

“The party has created a tradition and memory for my kids,” says Taylor. “I think that’s an important reason for having the party each year.”

Guests are asked to bring a donation for a local organization chosen each year, such as food for the Heart to Heart Food pantry at First Community Church or toys for the Firefighters for Kids Toy Campaign.

The party has generated many memories over the years. Longtime residents treasure memories of horse-drawn carriage rides under cold, starry skies and Village holiday lights.

Former Village Council President Curt Gantz remembers the party at which resident Frank Monaco was recognized for serving in all Village elected positions: council member, council president, clerk-treasurer and mayor. He also remembers when residents of St. Raphael’s Home for the Aged were special guests of the Village.

“I miss those warm moments when our residents helped welcome a special generation of Village residents,” Gantz says.

In a 1985 Village newsletter, Monaco wrote, “At the conclusion of the evening, we invite each family to take with them one of the beautiful poinsettias that adorn the party to help them remember this festive occasion and the happiness this time of year brings.”

The poinsettia tradition continues to this day, as does the Village’s wish for Tri-Village: Happy holidays to one and all.

Bill Johannes is administrative assistant for the Village of Marble Cliff. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.