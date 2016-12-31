Brian Cheek takes over at Destination Grandview

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Cheek

There is a new face of Destination Grandview.

Brian Cheek took over as the executive director of Grandview Heights’ convention and visitors bureau in early October, and looks to continue to promote the Grandview area to attract visitors and businesses alike.

“Grandview is really unique because it’s dense with lots to offer,” Cheek says, noting the city’s various breweries, ethnic restaurants and locally owned shops. “People want to go where the locals are, and Grandview definitely has that flavor to it.”

This diversity, along with many of the businesses’ willingness, allows for partnerships in the area to be made that can be translated into various packages for locals and visitors alike, something Cheek says falls in line with his goal of continued collaboration.

Along with creating packages for leisure travelers, Cheek says he hopes businesses and conventions will choose Grandview because of the renovations and additions made to Grandview Yard.

“With the addition of the Grand Event Center to the Grandview Yard, along with the Hyatt Place and the recently opened Courtyard Marriott, we hope to increase overnight stays in the Grandview area by marketing (the) entire destination to travelers,” Cheek says.

Cheek previously worked for eight years at Experience Columbus, Columbus’ convention and visitors bureau. He started in membership, where he worked locally with restaurants, then moved to tourism, where he says he targeted motor coach groups such as baby boomers or those at family reunions and provided them with tailored itineraries.

Cheek says he plans on marketing the Grandview area in a number of different ways, including utilizing Destination Grandview’s almost 10,000 followers on Instagram.

“We plan to market the destination via our social media channels, marketing ourselves through tourism trade shows and hosting tour operators and group leaders on tours of the area to help familiarize themselves with the area and to allow them to see the great proximity we have to Ohio State University and downtown Columbus,” he says.

Overall, Cheek’s plans align with that of the organization he works for: “to showcase the best of the Greater Grandview area to residents and visitors.”

Zachary Konno is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at hbealer@cityscenecolumbus.com.