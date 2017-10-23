Bookmarks | Tri-Village | November/December

Kids and Teens: Holiday

Explore Winter! 25 Great Ways to Learn about Winter

By Maxine Anderson

This book is packed with games and experiments to keep your body and brain warm during the chilly winter months. Each chapter discusses a scientific concept related to winter and follows it with activities, from building your own hibernation den and making snow shoes to making ice spikes and snowflake fossils. (ages 6-9)

Best in Snow

By April Pulley Sayre

Sparse text complements gorgeous photos as readers are taken from the first snowflake landing on a squirrel’s nose to its gradual melting, until a new snowfall restarts the process. The photographs are what really shine, in particular the close-ups of snowflakes, frost and ice crystals. (ages 4-7)

The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street

By Karina Yan Glaser

When the Vanderbeekers’ landlord refuses to renew their lease, he leaves the five siblings and their parents with only 11 days to vacate their house, right before the holidays. Family hijinks ensue as the Vanderbeeker kids scheme to save their home. This sweet book is about confronting the Scrooges in our lives just in time for Christmas. (ages 7-10)

The Twelve Days of Dash and Lily

By Rachel Cohn and David Levithan

Cohn and Levithan of Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist fame are back with their second book about teens Dash and Lily, who fell in love the previous year while anonymously swapping dares via a notebook. Lily is going through a tough time, and Dash decides to make the 12 days leading up to Christmas her best ever. This is a fun and light teen romance that can be read on its own or after the first book, Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares. (ages 12 and up)

Adults: Holiday

101 Things to Do with Your Christmas Elf

By Jason Deas

The holiday season is busy enough without the added worry of coming up with a new scenario for your Elf on the Shelf’s escapades each night. Author Jason Deas’ new book will provide you with several years’ worth of ideas from the simple to the complex – depending on your time and commitment level.

The Backyard Homestead Seasonal Planner: What to Do and When to Do It in the

Garden, Orchard, Barn, Pasture & Equipment Shed

By Ann Larkin Hansen

What could be better than sitting in front of a cozy fire this winter and planning your spring garden? This book helps you decide what needs to be done and when to do it to maximize your yield, whether you are working several acres or a small raised bed. Don’t get too comfortable in that chair, though; homesteading is a year-round endeavor. Each month has checklists, tips and record-keeping sections to keep you on track.

Betty Crocker Christmas Cookbook: Easy Appetizers, Festive Cocktails, Make-Ahead

Brunches, Christmas Dinners, Food Gifts

By Betty Crocker

A new update of this classic cookbook brings international flavors such as Holiday Aloo Gobi to the holiday table, while keeping the traditional favorites such as roast turkey. Cookies to take to work, gifts to take to a holiday party, a full-on Christmas feast and a cocktail to wash it all down – everything you need to make it through the craziness of the season.

Edgy Embroidery: Transform Conventional Stitches into 25 Unconventional Designs

By Renee Rominger

This isn’t your grandma’s embroidery. Embrace a new hobby in the new year with this book that updates the stereotypical flowers and kitten designs to present-day sensibilities: an anatomically correct heart, a pinned moth, vampire teeth and many more. Includes information on supplies needed and stitch directions.

Homemade Holiday: Craft Your Way Through More Than 40 Festive Projects

By Sophie Pester and Catharina Bruns

Decorations, gifts and treats abound in this new holiday craft book. You will want to get an early start on some of the projects, such as the hand-painted ornaments or homemade bath salts, but others can be started at the last minute. With easy-to-follow instructions, these ideas are a perfect way to take a little break from the rush of the season.