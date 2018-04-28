5th annual Chocolate Walk a sweet way to see town

While exercise and stress relief might be great reasons to go for a walk, the Grandview Heights Public Library Foundation’s motivation is a little bit sweeter.

The library is bringing back the Chocolate Walk for its fifth year on May 31. Residents and visitors can take a walking tour of Grandview with chocolate stops at participating businesses along the way.

“It’s a really neat event, and it’s a great way to support the library,” says Kate Donoghue, a Library Foundation board member.

Donoghue has been helping to organize the event for the past three years. Last year’s walk, despite rainy weather, had about 30 participating businesses and sold more than 200 tickets.

This year, after participants pick their tickets up from the library, they can go to any of the participating businesses, show their ticket and receive their sweet treats. There is no specific order in which participants must go to receive their chocolates, though there may be a trick to getting the most bang for your buck, Donoghue says.

“Sometimes people start at the end because they’ll think that, working backwards, they’ll have more options and things won’t run out at the end, which is actually really smart,” she says.

Scrumptious Samples

× Expand Photo courtesy of Analisa Trares With each passing year, residents wonder what vendors on the trail will do to sweeten the deal.

Though some participating businesses have kept it simple with their chocolate treats in previous years, Donoghue remembers some businesses going the extra mile.

“Balboa did a really delicious chocolate-covered banana treat,” she says.

Grandview Dental has even joined in on the fun with a chocolate tooth. Despite this creativity, there is tough competition in town coming from Pure Imagination Chocolatier.

“The Chocolatier, of course, because that’s their specialty… always do something fabulous,” says Donoghue.

Pure Imagination is always a big participant in the Chocolate Walk. In addition to its irresistible treats, the company also has a display in the window for the library each year.

Since this is the Chocolate Walk’s fifth year, Daniel Cooper, owner of Pure Imagination, says it’s important that he does something new and creative for the walk.

“Every year, we’ve kind of stepped it up,” says Cooper.

The company started simple, serving chocolate-covered strawberries. This year, things may get more complicated because Cooper is opening a bistro to accompany his chocolate, so he might incorporate that into this year’s treat.

Not only does the walk give Cooper a chance to experiment with chocolate, it also provides welcome exposure to his shop.

“There are certain people that don’t live in Grandview that come to Grandview just for the Chocolate Walk because it’s so unique,” says Cooper. “It’s like a big, awesome trick-or-treating event that’s not in October.”

It’s also important to Cooper to support the library through the event. He participates in the library’s Summer Reading Club as well by providing program prizes in the form of gift certificates. All of these components make the Chocolate Walk an event that Cooper is always excited to participate in.

Sweet Funds

The ticket sales benefit the Grandview Library Endowment Fund, which provides educational programs to the community and makes it possible for the library to offer many services.

One of these programs that began last fall is the museum cases displayed in the library. The cases were custom-built and have rotating displays that are meant to educate and entertain. The first display had a Halloween theme that depicted animals and skeletons.

There are certain people that don’t live in Grandview that come to Grandview just for the Chocolate Walk because it’s so unique. It’s like a big, awesome trick-or-treating event that’s not in October.

“It’s been really great and educational for the kids,” Donoghue says.

The library will also be highlighting its mobile library exhibits, which make appearances at many events in Grandview, such as Music on the Lawn.

The fifth annual Grandview Chocolate Walk will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 31. Tickets are $25. More information about the Chocolate Walk can be found at www.ghpl.org.

Grandview Library Events

No sweet tooth? Check out these other upcoming library events:

Fox N’ Hounds (May 10, 7 p.m.)

Come to conference room A for live progressive and traditional bluegrass music as part of the 28th annual Music in the Atrium indoor concert series.

Yappy Hour 10 (May 17, 6:30 p.m.)

Bring your furry friends for the 10th annual dog mingle on the library lawn to enjoy treats, animal-themed music, and visits from pet businesses and veterinarians.

Summer Reading Club (May 29 – Aug 4)

Join the Summer Reading Club starting in May to accomplish reading goals and win prizes. It’s available to readers of all ages.

Emily Hetterscheidt is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.