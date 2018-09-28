VTWL supports Pickfair Square seniors

× Expand Photos courtesy of Violet Township Women's League

Seniors remain vibrant with help from the community – especially when organizations like the Violet Township Women’s League (VTWL) pay it forward.

The VTWL is a non-profit organization that is led by inspired women with an aim to make an impact through community outreach. One of the group’s ongoing events is an annual cookout for the members of Pickfair Square residential home in Pickerington.

“I always look forward to the interactions with the Pickfair residents, learning a little about each one's lives,” says Linda Fersch, former president of the VTWL. “The gatherings truly leave a warm feeling inside … you know they appreciate all the things our organization does for them.”

Pickfair Square is a 34-unit residential complex for residents ages 62 and older in Pickerington. Each apartment features dead-bolt locks for doors that lead directly outside, into the kitchen, bedroom and sitting area. The complex offers special services for handicapped individuals and as well as amenities for challenges that come with aging.

Residents of Pickfair Square are welcome to host guests in their apartment and social gatherings as a way to decrease the erosion of independence. There’s a common space where community events take place, where all residents and family are invited.

At an annual fall cookout, the ladies of VTWL bring hot dogs, cookies and offer a raffle to the residents. Other various members of the community such as kids and local military members get involved with Pickfair Square and other events through the VTWL. Generous donations from community members within Pickerington put the organization’s generosity on full display.

“We go, we eat, visit them and get to know them,” says Pat Deskins, committee chair for the VTWL. “We bring our compassion. Some of the residents haven’t had an easy life and we want to support them.”

Along with the cookout, VTWL throws an annual Christmas party every December. They deliver gifts and gift cards to all the residents, sing Christmas carols, serve goodies and invites Santa Claus to pay a visit to Pickfair Square.

Residents at Pickfair Square look forward to their time with VTWL volunteers every time they visit.

“They do a lot of things for us,” says Joan Fox, a resident of Pickfair Square. “We enjoy their company and know them by name.”

The women of VTWL are aware of the challenges that can come with aging and interact with residents accordingly, remaining helpful and friendly.

× Expand Picasa Hotdogs are on the menu at the annual cookout for Pickfair Square

They take meals to handicapped individuals who are unable to attend events and offer free haircuts with manicures to all the residents.

“One day, I had just come back from surgery and was greeted with a meal in bed and singing,” says Betty Scott, another resident of Pickfair Square. “It made my day.”

Being in an enjoyable environment such as this brings light to any community and Pickfair Square and the town of Pickerington thrive because of it.

“I just can’t say enough about them,” says Scott. “They’re very upbeat and have us all laughing each time they visit.”

If you would like to learn more about Pickfair Square or the Violet Township Women’s League, visit www.unitedchurchhomes.org and www.vtwl.org.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.