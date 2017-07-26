Thought-provoking reads: preschoolers through teens

Preschool – ages 2-4

We’re All Wonders

By R.J. PalacioAuggie tells readers what it feels like to be treated differently because of how he looks in this adaptation of the award-winning middle school novel Wonder. Auggie says that when the other kids point and laugh at him or say mean things it hurts his feelings. He wants kids to know that they are all different and are all “wonders.” This story helps foster empathy and teaches kids how to treat one another kindly and with respect.

Little Kids – ages 5-7

Over and Under the Pond

By Kate Messner

Is your young reader a budding naturalist? He or she will surely enjoy this third book of the series that teaches about observing plants and animal life all around us. A young boy and his mother in a canoe glide over a pond. The pond is teeming with wildlife. The mother shares with the son how it all is interconnected. This read encourages the reader to be mindful of the environment.

Big Kids – ages 8-9

The Great Treehouse War

By Lisa GraffThis read tackles the subject of divorce, shared parenting and kids’ rights. Winnie, who has just finished fourth grade, has parents who put her in the middle of their divorce. They build rituals and holidays around besting the other parent and demand an absolutely even time share of Winnie. Winnie’s had enough and barricades herself in her treehouse, where she has been spending every Wednesday to keep her parent’s time share even. By the end of fifth grade, Winnie is failing badly due to her parents’ behavior. Luckily, her friends intervene, bringing laughter and support to this battle of kids vs. parents.

Tweens – ages 10-12

Metropolitans

By Carol GoodmanMagic, monsters and spies abound in this exciting tale. As our four teen heroes converge on the Metropolitan Museum of Art, they are quickly swept up into a heroic quest to decode a secret message and thwart a nefarious Nazi plot. Fighting alongside their adult allies, they battle ancient evil. This read delivers a strong positive message about family, friends, courage and using your powers for good.

Teens – ages 13-18

When Dimple Met Rishi

By Sandhya MenonIt’s anything but love at first sight when Dimple and Rishi meet at a summer website and app development competition. Their very traditional parents believe they are meant for each other. But for these first-generation Indian-American teens, opposites do not attract, at least at first. They do find out, after some hilarious misadventures, that they have more in common than they thought. Could their parents be right?