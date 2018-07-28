Pickerington schools host third annual unity fair

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pickerington Local Schools The event provides a platform to educate the community about different cultures.

A Time to Celebrate

Pickerington has seen quite a lot of growth throughout the years. With that, there needs to be moments to stop and celebrate not only what makes this town a thriving place to live, but to also educate those who are new to the areanew to the area who now call it home.

“You think of people’s conception of Pickerington being rural. …… It’s definitely been evolving.,” Erik Barbon, English learner coordinator for Pickerington Local Schools, says. “It’s a really great community and so diverse.”

Unlike Other Events

The CommUNITY Fair is a way to celebrate what makes the Pickerington community a great place to live. The day has plenty of family friendly activities, but what sets this apart from other events held throughout the year is the opportunity for many cultures to have a platform to educate and help the community and harbor better understanding of one another each other.

“It’s great when all the students and different families come together to showcase their work and showing pride from where they came from.,” Barbon says. “You see that liveliness in their faces, it’s great.”

This year, much like years’s past, will feature a wide array of performances, ethnic dances and a fashion show put on by students from Pickerington Local Schools. With each year, the event continues to grow in popularity.

“Last year we really made strides to getting everyone from the schools to the community involved,” Anna Stanley, senior at Pickerington North High School North, says. “It was a huge step up, we even had people who weren’t even from Pickerington show up and help out.”

× Expand Crafts, decorations and small items from various cultures

Student Involvement

Stanley, who is a member of the Ohio Model United Nations at the school, has been involved with the CommUNITY Fair for the past two years. Her involvement began after a project she completed for a graphics class in which she organized a culture day full of arts and crafts for children.

“Learning cultural diversity at a very young age is very important, and doing it in a way that is fun and gets kids excited is important,” Stanley says.

Stanley leveraged the knowledge gained via used her connections toher indolent in the Model United Nations to teach children about culturally diversity, and CommUNITY Festair organizers invitedasked her to collaborate with their efforts. It was a perfect match.

Stanley organized arts and crafts, from making maracas with spoons, Easter eggs and rice, African necklaces, and traditional headdresses.

“I love seeing the kids’ faces light up throughout the day,” Stanley says.

× Expand The event isn't limited to Pickerington residents. All are welcomed.

Pickerington’s Future

With such a strong ties to the involvement with the community, the festival stands as an important investment in the unity of Pickerington. The festival not only entertains, but educates, and celebrates all that makes this community a unique place to call home.

“People are so accepting and exposed to this in Pickerington,” Stanley says. “So, to have a day where every single person could be represented and people can learn about individuals in the community is a beautiful thing.”

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com