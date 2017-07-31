News and Info From The City of Pickerington

Planning Pickerington

City works with OHM Advisors and residents to revamp the Olde Pickerington Village Downtown Plan

The City of Pickerington has hired a consulting firm to create a strategic plan to ensure Olde Pickerington Village continues to be a local and regional destination for residents and visitors.

Because the original Olde Pickerington Village Downtown Plan was adopted 24 years ago, City Council decided it was time for an update.

Pickerington Economic Development Director Liberty Schindel said the study will build upon the foundation that was laid by the original plan.

“Since the original development plan was adopted, the boundaries of the Olde Pickerington Village have been expanded,” said Schindel. “It is the perfect time to capitalize on the momentum established by our existing businesses, those who recently opened (Chef T’s Pub and Combustion Brewery) and the new fire station.”

Three consultants specializing in downtown strategic plans were invited to submit proposals and were then interviewed by a selection committee consisting of the City Councilwoman Cristie Hammond, the Mayor’s representative; City Manager Bill Vance; Planning Director Clement Chukwu; and Schindel.

“OHM Advisors was selected because of their experience working on downtown plans for communities in a similar position as Pickerington,” says Schindel. “The breadth of knowledge and experience brought by the team at OHM Advisors sets them apart from the other consultants.”

During the initial phase of the project, OHM conducted a thorough analysis of the existing conditions in the area of study. That analysis consisted of reviewing current plans and policies in the area, assessing infrastructure and land use, and analyzing urban form and transportation conditions.

A steering committee, consisting of 12 downtown stakeholders, met with OHM on June 28 to give its perspective on the future of downtown.

In addition to speaking with the steering committee and various stakeholders, the consultants will hold public meetings to give residents and businesses an opportunity to share their vision for the downtown plan.

“We will seek input from the entire community because everyone has a stake in the future of the Olde Village,” Schindel said.

Those residents and businesses unable to attend the public meetings can still help guide the process by submitting their ideas or suggestions for the downtown by means of a web-based or cell phone survey, or by contacting the Mayor or members of Council before any formal action is taken.

After the surveys have concluded, OHM will summarize and present the key findings to the steering committee and create the overall vision for the Olde Pickerington Strategic Plan.

“The strategic plan will establish steps for the City to take, based on public input, to plan for, protect and advance the Olde Pickerington Village as a place that functions as a unique and vibrant local and regional destination,” Schindel said.

The final plan, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will also provide the City with the steps needed, time frame and estimated costs to implement it.

Recommended improvements to the public sites could potentially include streetscapes, intersections, parks and greenspace, and gateways.

Once the final presentation is made to the community, the plan will be submitted to City Council for consideration.

Major Changes

The City hires retired Army major as new zoning officer

Pickerington’s new zoning officer plans to use the skills he gained in service to his country to maintain the high aesthetic and building standards the City has set for the second fastest growing community in central Ohio.

Michael Magee, who started his post June 5, is the new zoning officer for the City. He is responsible for reviewing all building plans to ensure they meet the standards of the planning and zoning code and to assist applicants through the development process.

Magee, a retired U.S. Army major with 24 years of military experience and four years as a civilian employee for the Department of the Army, plans to use the skills he developed while serving in the armed forces in his new position.

Magee began his military career as a tank platoon leader and rose in the ranks to a logistical plans officer and force management officer.

“As a plans officer, I was part of a team that developed logistical support for theater-wide operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. This included everything from receiving units into theater, staging them for their mission – making sure they have their proper equipment, supplies, food, and transportation support – and integration into theater,” said Magee. “As a force manager, I worked with the Department of the Army regulations and future plans to shape the units to meet the needs of the Army. This means I made sure the units my command was responsible for were updated with the required personnel training and staffing, and latest equipment requirements.”

Magee was also involved with the building and relocation of Reserve units in the southeastern U.S. During his time as a Reservist, Magee served as a school teacher in Osceola County, Florida for 12 years, and this past year, he worked at Eastland Performance Academy in Columbus.

When the opportunity to serve the City of Pickerington became available, Magee decided to apply.

“I was looking for a change in careers that would allow me to utilize my expertise and skills developed during my military and federal civilian experiences,” said Magee. “As a new resident of Pickerington, I also wanted to get involved in my new hometown. I grew up in a small northeastern Pennsylvania town, and I really love the atmosphere and friendliness of Pickerington.”

Pickerington City Manager Bill Vance said Magee’s leadership background and ability to effectively communicate are his greatest personal and professional strengths.

“Zoning officers work closely with local property owners in Pickerington to protect and elevate local property values. He concurrently works to help Pickerington’s city manager and service director to maintain one of central Ohio’s cleanest communities,” said Vance.

Magee is excited to be a part of the Pickerington City team, and he is looking forward to being an effective City leader.

“Ultimately, I hope to be of great service to the people of Pickerington, working for them to help make this a great place to live,” said Magee.

A Resourceful Addition

New HR director brings strong commitment to the City

The well-being of Pickerington City employees is in the hands of a new Human Resources Director.

On May 18, Stephanie Albanese took the helm of the department, which oversees 90 full-time employees.

Before joining the City of Pickerington team, Albanese was the Human Resources Benefit Manager for Licking County for five years. Licking County has 943 full-time employees.

Albanese said the “opportunity to focus on professional employee development, safety, communication and the ability to excel at the provisions of our City’s great benefits packages” was among the reasons she was interested in the position.

“Transitioning from county government to a municipality was also attractive, as I find the organizational system of the City to be fascinating,” Albanese said. “Providing leadership, direction and support to our City’s various departments is an exciting opportunity that I am proud to be a part of.”

In Pickerington, Human Resources administers employee benefit programs, citywide training and safety programs, and workforce development opportunities.

Pickerington City Manager Bill Vance said the City is very fortunate to have Albanese’s “vast professional talents and experiences.”

“Stephanie’s professionalism and desire to produce successful results on a daily basis fit in extremely well with the City of Pickerington’s local government philosophies that always focus on positive results and continual improvement,” Vance said.

Albanese said Human Resources today plays a pivotal role in any organization. As a result, it requires 100 percent commitment to others.

“As the first point of contact for future employees and as a valuable resource serving our current employees, I strive to maintain excellence from within while identifying the necessary needs in an environment of responsiveness,” Albanese said.