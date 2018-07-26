The Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society’s next event on the history of Pickerington promises to be both fun and educational on the history of Pickerington. On Sunday, Sept. 16, the historical society plans to act out local history from the 19th and 20th centuriesy including many important figures such as Abraham Pickering, who founded Pickerington in 1815. He will beis portrayedplayed by John Cooper, a history advocate from Baltimore, Ohio.

Steel industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie willwill also be be at the event, played by Violet Township resident and Groveport Chief of Police Ralph Portier. Visitors will be able tolearn more about the magnate’sbusinessman’s life and one of his major philanthropic endeavoursendeavors, Carnegie libraries, which built over 2,500 libraries throughout the country between 1883 and 1929, one of which now currently serves as the community’s historical museum.

The event will also includes other characters such as Wetherell Dairy founder Ray Wetherell, who will be portrayed by his grandson, Kevin Wetherell, who now lives in Thornville and collects artifacts from former Violet Township dairy businesses. He will showcase be bringing part of his collection to show throughout the afternoon. Area physician, W.B. “Doc” Taylor, iswill also be played by his grandson, Gary Taylor, a local historian who will gives guests the opportunity to explore early 20th century medicine.

Postmistress for 27 years, Cleo Mason Ritcher, who was born in 1907 and served as the keeper of all things historic in Pickerington, iswill also be portrayed at the event and be acceptsing guests in a recreation of Cleo’s bedroom located on the museum’s mezzanine level. Longtime school teacher, Anna Milnor Young, who diligantlydiligently taught Pickerington children from 1918 to 1960, will beis on the main floor near the pot-bellied stove, which once warmed Violet Township’s one-room Peru School.

“Our goal is to get people in to learn about the history of the area,” historical society President Peggy Portier says. “We’re having more characters this year. We’re getting a wide variety.”

To make the characters even more entertaining, autograph booklets will be given out to kids as they enter the museum. Anyone who gets all the autographs will win a prize at the end of the afternoon.

The event is doneconcludes in conjuctionconjunction with the Ohio HitoryHistory Connection as a part of the Ohio Open Doors initiative and is free to attend, though donations to the non-profit are encouragedalways accepted. The Afternoon at the Museum will bewill be held at the museum located in downtown Pickerington at 15 E. Columbus St. from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16.

Evan Wehmeyer is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.