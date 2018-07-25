Central upcoming senior faces a hard decision

× Expand Carter: Number 24

Senior year of high school is filled with important decisions, transitions and, ultimately, taking that next step in the journey of life. Pickerington High School Central student DeWayne Carter is one of those people with big choices to make.

Carter is one of the top 20 football recruits from Ohio for 2019 according to 24/7 Sports and has athletic scholarship offers from 24 different colleges to play football, including the University of Pittsburg, Duke University, Indiana University, the University of Kentucky and Northwestern University. He’s not sure where he wants to go yet, but has plans to visit many of them with his family to find out what’s best for him.

Sports have always played a major role in Carter’s life - he played baseball and soccer as a young child – but didn’t begin playing football until sixth grade. His parents wanted to let him develop more before participating in football.

Originally, Carter wanted to be the kicker so that he could still play soccer, however when high school began, he wanted to focus more on football. For one more year, he will play for Pickerington High School Central as a defensive tackle and also as the back-up kicker.

While he’s not sure where he’ll be headed come next fall, he does know that he wants to study occupational or physical therapy. He always had an interest in these fields, but after watching his grandfather go through therapy following a stroke, he knew it was right for him.

“I wanted to help people and just make an impact on the world,” he says.

Choosing to study physical therapy allows Carter to continue working in sports when his football career ends.

“I always want to be in sports some way,” he says. “That’s a way I can give back, helping athletes with rehab.”

While athletics has been a major part of Carter’s life, he has balanced sports with other interests, such as the National Honor Society, student council for three years in high school and junior high, and is a part of the Sunny Side Up Peer Leadership Group at his school, an organization that helps lead by example and puts on events such as Calls from Santa and his Helpers.

During his sophomore year, he was given the opportunity to go to the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference at Marion College, an event that only one sophomore from each high school is selected to attend by teachers and counselors.

Carter says the event helped him to develop leadership and communication skills and that it exposed him to people from various walks of life.

Carter has been supported by many people in his life – none more so than his family. His sister, going into her freshman year at PHSC, has attended almost every game.

“Both of my parents have always been supportive and want to see my sister and I succeed,” he says.

His grandparents have also played an important role by babysitting and driving him to various sporting events when he was younger.

“My grandparents have always been there for me,” he says. “Many, many people have been in my life who help me reach my goals and chase my dreams.”

Carter spent this summer visiting campuses, practicing for his last season of high school football and looks forward to playing at a higher level next year in college, where ever that may be.

Evan Wehmeyer is a contributing writer.