Bookmarks | Pickerington | April 2017

Learn at your library!

Programs

2017 Self Reliance Series April 5: Fermentation for Health with Glass Rooster Cannery

April 10: Growing Simple with Old World Garden Farms

April 20: Foxes in Folklore with Ironwood Wolves

This is a program for all ages. Foxes are featured in art, fairy tales and stories time and time again. Here we discuss different tales and cover basic facts on red foxes, the most recognized fox species. The staff of Ironwood Wolves will introduce you to an ambassador fox and share some amazing facts about these wonderful creatures.

Money Smart Week: April 22-29

Spend Money Smart Week at your library and get the answers to your money questions.

April 26: What’s This Worth? with Apple Tree Auction Center

April 29: Meet Joe the Coupon Guy®!

New Books

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

200 Skills Every Fashion Designer Must Have

By Aisling McKeefryLearn the essential skills to build a solid foundation in concepts, techniques and behaviors as a designer. Think commercially, develop ideas, work with modern fabrics, cut patterns, price garments and prepare a portfolio. This book is full of illustrations to help the budding fashionista.

The Science of Game of Thrones

By Helen KeenUncover the astounding truths behind the mystical, blood-soaked world of Game of Thrones. Are dragons entirely the stuff of legends? What is the hidden secret of Valyrian steel? Learn how sound waves can destroy solid matter (when you scale the Wall). Discover if magic exists.Doctor Who: Whographica

By Simon Guerrier, Steve O’Brien and Ben MorrisOffering captivating charts, maps and infographics, Whographica offers a unique introduction to the extraordinary worlds of Doctor Who.

Eat Complete

By Drew Ramsey, MDKeep your brain sharp by eating the right food. Start by taking a simple food assessment and learn which tools are essential in your kitchen. Each recipe is engineered to fuel your brain and body properly with the crucial nutrients needed. Includes orange-pecan waffles, garlic butter shrimp with spiralized zucchini and indulge chocolate-spiced truffles.