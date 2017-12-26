Understanding oneself is first step to good well-being

Self-doubt, exhaustion, stress. It’s just human nature to battle with these types of themes in our daily lives.

The constant mental battle in your head can be extremely taxing on your mental well-being, so how do you escape this mindset that can be so easy to slip into?

It all starts with a conscious and steady effort toward self-care and self-regulation. Mental health involves an inward understanding of what is going on in your life and how to approach problems in a positive manner.

So, yes, as simple as it may sound, the key to knowing yourself and practicing productive self-care starts with positivity within your own thoughts.

Quite often, when we feel ourselves becoming tense, easily annoyed or just frustrated, we tend to let those thoughts manifest, affecting work, relationships and our own mental well-being in the process.

There are many ways to promote and practice self-care, but the easiest way is to stop and think. If you find yourself in a stressful situation, take a few minutes to step back and breathe. Instead of reacting, think through the situation from a rational headspace. Realize that your own focus on that situation is far worse than what is actually going on. Experts suggest keeping up a daily exercise routine, eating healthy, practicing meditation and always continuing to learn and read.

Also, simply practicing self-actualization (understanding your potential) and taking the time to periodically write out your thoughts and answering the questions, “Why do you do what you do?” and, “What kind of impact you hope to have on your surroundings and the people in your life?” are great ways to continue to better know yourself.

Rocco Falleti is a contributing writer. Feedback at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.