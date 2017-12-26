Tips for mental self-care after a traumatic event

After an emotionally traumatic event, engaging in self-care is one of the most important things someone can do while taking it day by day.

In a study conducted by the C.G. Jung Institute of Los Angeles, scholar Daniella Sieff interviewed psychologist Dr. Donald Kalsched about the ways in which survivors of trauma can sabotage themselves while healing by engaging in unhealthy thought processes and coping mechanisms.

This particular study was centered mainly on those who are recovering from childhood trauma, but many of the points in the study can be applied to different levels of trauma, including traumas inflicted in adulthood.

In the interview, Kalsched discusses how those who have been traumatized tend to blame themselves for the trauma as a way of finding an explanation for the painful experiences.

This self-shaming thought process is counterintuitive, Kalsched says. In fact, it proves to be a significant barrier to healing and trauma recovery.

Per Kalsched, methods for effective self-care following trauma focus on recognizing those negative thought patterns that run through the mind, but not dwelling on them. Other helpful practices include meditation, remaining connected with family and friends, keeping up physical health with a healthful diet and exercise, and, most of all, having compassion by realizing that healing after trauma is difficult, and something that can’t be done quickly or alone.

