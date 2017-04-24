Special Section May 2017: Electronic screen syndrome

Wondering if you are overreacting when it comes to your child and electronics? More and more, we encounter resistance from our kids in the form of tireless whining to use a device, watch TV, play video games, text, use social media.

Maybe you just think you’re not hip, or wonder whether you’re being a good parent by setting limits. Here are some questions to ask yourself to determine if screen usage is becoming a problem in your family.

Does your child often seem revved up?

Does your child have meltdowns over minor frustrations?

Does your child experience full-blown rage?

Has your child become increasingly oppositional, defiant or disorganized?

Does your child become irritable when he or she is told it’s time to stop playing video games, turn off the computer or put down the device?

Do you notice your child’s pupils are dilated after using electronics?

Does your child have a hard time making eye contact after screen time in general?

Would you describe your child as being attracted to screens “like a moth to a flame?”

Does your child have trouble making or keeping friends because of immature behavior?

Do you worry your child’s interests have narrowed recently, or that these interests mostly revolve around screens?

Do you feel your child’s thirst for knowledge and natural curiosity have been dampened?

Are your child’s grades falling, or is he or she not performing academically up to his or her potential?

Does your child seem “wired and tired,” as if he or she is exhausted but can’t sleep, or sleeps but doesn’t feel rested?

Does your child seem lazy or unmotivated, and have poor attention to detail?

Would you describe your child as being stressed, despite few or no stressors you can clearly point to?

Do you catch your child obsessively pulling out his or her device?

Does your child constantly talk about screens and video games when not using them?

Adapted from Reset Your Child’s Brain: A Four-Week Plan to Reverse the Effects of Electronic Screen Time by Victoria L. Dunckley, M.D.

When the changes become significant enough to impact frontal lobe functioning – or, in other words, how the child feels, thinks, behaves or socializes – on a day-to-day basis, this is what is called electronic screen syndrome (ESS).

Ria Greiff is the host of You, Inc., an NPR show. She is a master trainer for a nationwide firm and has been providing wellness seminars for the past 15 years. She is also the clinical director of her own benefits consulting firm. Ria is a regular contributor to Healthy New Albany Magazine. Feel free to contact her at ria@2rogues.com.