New senior living campus is opening in New Albany

× Expand Photo courtesy of Methodist ElderCare Services

A post office, beauty shop, art center, media room, theater, chapel and four different dining venues. You might guess that this is the layout of a small college town. You’d be wrong.

These are actually just a few of the amenities of the new Wesley Woods at New Albany retirement community, opening later this summer.

The sprawling 38-acre campus of Wesley Woods will be the third retirement community owned by Methodist ElderCare Services in the central Ohio area, the other two being Wesley Glen in Columbus and Wesley Ridge in Reynoldsburg.

Methodist ElderCare’s CEO, Peg Carmany, says she was approached for the new location by the city of New Albany. After a survey showed that New Albany had a sizable group of younger seniors who were looking toward retirement community living, Carmany and the Methodist ElderCare team gave the project a green light.

“I honestly believe that this is a perfect fit for this community. I think New Albany needs what we have to offer,” Carmany says. “I think it will complete the community.”

After the need was established, the next decision arose: Where would be the ideal location for Wesley Woods at New Albany? Carmany says Methodist ElderCare wanted to be near attractions in and around New Albany – such as the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, Easton Town Center and New Albany Country Club – while being set in a beautiful and semi-secluded environment. She thinks the location they decided on, right off state Route 161 near Interstate 270, is the ideal spot.

“We’re close to (downtown New Albany), but we’re also nestled out in the woods,” Carmany says. “I think we’re a perfect combination of community and the environment.”

Along with the many amenities listed above, Wesley Woods at New Albany will partner with Otterbein University. Residents will have the opportunity to take and even teach courses at the university, while Otterbein students will work as interns at Wesley Woods.

Additionally, Wesley Woods will continue to collaborate with the Heit Center, which Carmany says has a “strong focus on all aspects of wellness,” and the New Albany Symphony Orchestra for special offerings for its residents.

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Methodist ElderCare Services × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Methodist ElderCare Services × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Methodist ElderCare Services × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Methodist ElderCare Services Prev Next

“We jumped into New Albany with a great deal of gusto,” Carmany says. “We are really looking forward to being a part of New Albany.”

Wendell Graves, executive director of Wesley Woods, says Methodist ElderCare is all about helping to serve senior adults, and that is something he is trying to impart onto Wesley Woods as well.

“When a resident moves into our community, all their needs will be met, no matter what level of care,” Graves says. “We offer peace of mind.”

There’s a reason New Albany was ranked the best suburb by Business Insider in 2015. It has top-ranked schools, an extremely low poverty rate, low crime rate, and more than 600 acres of public parks and green space. For the same reasons, Methodist ElderCare chose New Albany for its new location.

Carmany says Wesley Woods is “going to be a welcoming and vibrant community that will add to this welcoming and vibrant community.”

“Our residents will have much to give back and to enjoy with to this great community,” Graves says. “New Albany is America’s best suburb. What better a place to live and thrive?”

Carmany says the ultimate goal of Wesley Woods is to live up to the values set by Methodist ElderCare.

“We know our business, we understand the people we serve and we care about the people we serve as an individual,” Carmany says. “So our mission, vision and values are that we know, we understand and we care, and every aspect of this community is working toward that goal.”

Zachary Konno is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS