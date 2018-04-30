In & Out | Healthy New Albany May/June

Friday, May 4
An Evening in New Albany
7-11:30 p.m., New Albany Country Club, www.nawn.org
Saturday, May 5
Tyler’s Light 5K Run/Walk
10 a.m., Toll Gate Middle School, Pickerington, www.tylerslight.com
Saturday, May 5
10th Anniversary Community Celebration of the McCoy Center
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org
Saturday, May 5
10th Anniversary Kentucky Derby Gala
5-11 p.m., Equestrian Estate of Jeff Ramm and Neal Hauschild, Pataskala, www.newalbanysymphony.net
Sunday, May 6
Michael Feinstein and the New Albany Symphony Orchestra
3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanysymphony.net
Monday, May 7
New Albany High School Band Concert
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.napls.us
Wednesday, May 9
The Jefferson Series presents Elizabeth Vargas
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyfoundation.org
Saturday, May 12
New Albany Ballet Company Spring Recitals
11 a.m.; 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m.; Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyballet.com
Sunday, May 13
Columbus Family Mother’s Day 5K Walk/Run
8 a.m., Lamplighter Drive, Grove City, www.columbusmothersdayrun.com
Thursday, May 17
2FGR Run for Down Syndrome 10K, 5K and Kids 100 Meter Dash
7 p.m., Fiserv, Dublin, www.premierraces.com
Thursday, May 17
St. Jude’s Discover the Dream
6-10 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Powell, www.stjude.org
Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20
New Albany Ballet Company presents Cinderella
3 and 7 p.m. May 19; 1 and 5 p.m. May 20; Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyballet.com
Saturday, May 19
New Albany Founders Day Festival
All day, throughout New Albany, www.newalbanyfoundersday.com
Saturday, May 19-Sunday, Aug. 12
Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org
Monday, May 21
New Albany High School Choir Concert
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.napls.us
Thursday, May 24
OhioHealth FORE! Miler
7 p.m., Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, www.foremiler.com
Sunday, May 27
Field of Heroes 5K Run/Walk
8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, www.fieldofheroes.org
Saturday, May 26
2018 Ohio Honor Ride
8 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, www.projecthero.org
Friday, June 1
Relay for Life Gahanna New Albany
6 p.m., New Albany High School, relay.acsevents.org
Friday, June 1
Ohio Games Running Road Races
6 p.m., Alum Creek Park North, Westerville, ohiogames.org
Saturday, June 2
Muscles for Myeloma 5K & 1 Mile Walk
8:30 a.m., Wolfe Park, Columbus, www.raceroster.com
Sunday, June 3
HOKA ONE ONE Columbus 10K
8 a.m., downtown Columbus, www.columbus10k.com
Saturday, June 9
Annual Farm Fresh 5K
9 a.m., Shepherd’s Corner, Blacklick, www.shepherdscorner.org
Saturday, June 16
Skate it Forward
TBA, OhioHealth Ice Haus, Columbus, www.skateitforward.co
Friday and Sunday, June 22 and 24
Opera Project Columbus presents Gioachino Rossini’s Cinderella
7:30 p.m. June 22, 3 p.m. June 24, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.operaprojectcolumbus.com
Saturday, June 23
Cloth Diaper Connects Crunchy 5K Run/Walk and Kid’s Fun Run
8 a.m., Sharon Woods Metro Park, Westerville, www.clothdiaperconnection.org
Saturday, June 23
Run with Passion 5K Run/Walk
8:30 a.m., Hyland Croy Road, Dublin, www.runsignup.com
Healthy New Albany Community Programs
Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St., www.healthynewalbany.org
Tuesdays and Wednesdays through May 16
- Urban Zen
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays
Mondays through May 21
- Mindfulness in Motion
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Mondays, May 14 and June 11
- Exercise is Medicine
- 6-7 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
- Reiki Provider Training
- 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.