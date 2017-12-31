In & Out | Healthy New Albany Jan/Feb 2018

Photo courtesy of Jay Gilbert
Monday, Jan. 1
OhioHealth First on the First 5K
11 a.m., Westerville Community Center, www.m3ssports.com
Saturdays, Jan. 6 and Feb. 3
New Albany Indoor Farmers Market
9 a.m.-noon, www.healthynewalbany.org
Friday, Jan. 12
CAPA presents Rick Springfield: Stripped Down
8 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org
Sunday, Jan. 14
Brokeman’s Winter Warm Up
8:30 a.m., Smith Farms trailhead, Columbus, www.brokemans.com
Saturday, Jan. 20
New Albany-Plain Local Schools A Capella Cabaret
6:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.napls.us
Thursday, Feb. 1
The Jefferson Series presents Generals Michael Hayden, Stanley McChrystal and Peter Pace
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyfoundation.org
Sunday, Feb. 4
Love Without Hurt’s Teen Spectacular 2018: I Matter
1:30-4:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Gahanna, www.lovewithouthurt.org
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Seminar: Parenting a Child with ADHD
7 p.m., Marburn Academy, www.marburnacademy.org
Saturday, Feb. 17
Fight for Air Climb
8 a.m., Rhodes Tower, Columbus, www.climbcolumbus.org
Saturday, Feb. 17
New Albany Science Olympiad Invitational
New Albany Middle and High School, www.nascioly.org
Sunday, Feb. 18
Warm Up Columbus Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K
8 a.m., Metro Place North, Dublin, www.sciotomiles.com
Friday, Feb. 23
New Albany High School Band Concert
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.napls.us
MARK YOUR CALENDARS!
Thursday, March 1-Sunday, March 4
The Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com
Healthy New Albany Community Programs
Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany
Chilly Chili Mile
Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
www.healthynewalbany.org
Tuesday, Jan. 9-Tuesday, Feb. 13
Urban Zen
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 10
Innovative Approaches for Treating Arthritis: It’s Happening in New Albany, presented by Dr. Keith Berend, Joint Implant Surgeons
6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 11
Kids in the Kitchen: Pizza Party
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Heit Center Run Club: Build Up Strength for Your Sides
6-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Dr. Norman Shub Presentation
6:30-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Get Back to Living: Quality of Life after Joint Replacement, presented by Dr. Adolph Lombardi, Joint Implant Surgeons
6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 8
Kids in the Kitchen: Heart Healthy Valentine’s Day
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 11
The Chilly Chili Mile
8 a.m.