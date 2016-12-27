Gadgets & Gear | January 2017

Fitbit Blaze

$199.95, www.fitbit.com

The Fitbit Blaze brings a next-generation fitness experience, all at the ease of access on your wrist. This multi-functional wrist wear includes on-screen workouts, GPS, heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to five days for the workout warrior on the go.

Fit Radio

$3.99 per month, $27.99 per year, $79.99 lifetime, www.fitradio.com

If you find yourself constantly switching songs when listening to music while working out, Fit Radio might be the app for you. This music streaming app features DJ-created mixes in more than 40 different genres for various workouts that keep the body moving.

Zepp Golf 2 Swing Analyzer

$149.99, www.zepp.com

Improve your shot with this swing analyzer. It records data on all facets of your swing – club speed, backswing length and more – then plays it back to you in 3-D. The package comes with the sensor, a golf mount a USB charger and a free mobile app for iOS and Android.

Concept2 Model D Indoor Rower

$900, www.concept2.com

With a flywheel that minimizes noise, a performance monitor that provides data for every row and the ability to separate into two pieces for storage, the Concept2 Model D Indoor Rower is perfect for those looking for a full-body workout.

Moov Now

$59.95, welcome.moov.cc

Though it may not look as sleek or fancy as other fitness wrist wear on the outside, the Moov Now makes up for it in functionality. The activity tracker has programs for all types of workouts, is dust-proof and waterproof, and has a battery life of up to six months.

Jabra Sport Pulse Wireless Headphones

$159.99, www.jabra.com

Do you get annoyed with those wires on headphones that always seem to get in the way when you’re working out? If so, the Jabra Sport Pulse Wireless Headphones are for you. The earbuds play high-quality sound, feature a built-in heart rate monitor and are resistant to normal exercise wear and tear.

Soltrackr

$59, www.soltrackr.com

This device, small enough to fit on your keyring, does not only help you find your keys. The Soltrackr measures the environment, most notably the sun’s UV rays, in order to help manage stress and vitamin D intake.

Quitbit

$129, www.quitbitlighter.com

Just can’t seem to quit smoking? Consider buying the Quitbit, a smart lighter with a powerful heating coil that lets you set achievable goals. You can even set times for when the Quitbit works for extra motivation.

Neuroon

Neuroon

$299, www.neuroon.com

The Neuroon is the world’s first smart sleep mask. The mask can help you fall asleep faster, beat jet lag and even lucid dream for the best night’s sleep possible.

Spire

$99.95, www.spire.io

Though it may look like a pedometer, this little gadget does a whole lot more. Along with tracking steps and calories, Spire tracks breathing patterns to help increase mindfulness of your health and overall productivity.

Thermos Tritan Hydration Bottle

$15.43, www.thermos.com

Everyone knows that a good amount of water intake is necessary for a healthy diet, but we sometimes forget to drink enough. The Thermos Tritan Hydration Bottle, along with being durable, has a rotating meter to keep track of daily water consumption.

LifeStraw

LifeStraw

$24.95, www.lifestraw.com

Originally introduced to filter contaminated water for those living in disaster areas, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter allows you to turn any body of water into your water bottle.

Wahoo Blue SC Speed and Cadence Sensor

$59.99, www.wahoofitness.com

Ever wonder how far or fast you are going on your bike? The Wahoo Blue SC Speed and Cadence Sensor can tell you just that. This small device easily attaches to the bike frame and sends information directly to your smartphone using Bluetooth and ANT+ technology.

Zensah Smart Running Gloves

Zensah Smart Running Gloves

$29.99, www.zensah.com

Using your phone while on a winter run can be a hassle – taking off your gloves just to respond to a notification or change a song. The Zensah Smart Running Gloves fix this problem by allowing you to use your phone with the gloves still on. The gloves also feature reflective stripes for increased visibility and breathable material.

Darn Tough Vertex Ultra-Light Cushion Athletic Socks

$17, www.darntough.com

While most people look to shoes when picking out good exercise footwear, many forget that socks play a vital role in keeping your feet in good shape. Darn Tough’s Vertex Ultra-Light Cushion Athletic Socks do just that, preventing blisters in a lightweight yet durable material.

Peloton

$5.99 per week or $12.99 per month, www.pelotoncycle.com

Whether you can’t make it to spinning class or need more motivation to use your stationary bike at home, Peloton brings the class to your own phone with more than 3,000 cycling classes, daily livestreamed classes and a variety of motivational instructors.