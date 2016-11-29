Dublin Life Magazine 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

A Personal Touch

Prices Vary

Baker’s Village Garden Center and Gift Shop boasts the largest selection of personalized Christmas ornaments in the Columbus area. These ornaments are available Nov. 1-Dec. 24, so there’s plenty of time to find one that marks a special occasion, such as a baby’s first Christmas. And, the personalization is complimentary! www.bakersvillagegardencenter.com

Boho Buckeyes

$6-$28

For the Buckeye fanatic in your life, you can’t go wrong with Boho 72 Boutique’s The Ohio State University gift set of coasters, a pillow and a hat. These are handmade items, and the coasters can be customized. www.boho72.com

Home for the Holidays

$25 a piece

Each hand-blown glass ornament from Chelsea Borough Home is unique in its own way – just like the friends and family on your gift list. Mix and match the ornaments to add a fun splash of color to your Christmas tree. www.chelseaboroughhome.com

Christmas with a Kick

$49

Dublin Elite Taekwondo’s classes are the perfect gift for a martial artist on your list. For $49, you can attend up to four classes for four weeks – and the price even includes a free uniform and free t-shirt. www.dublinelite.com

A Fairy Good Idea

$25

Invite a little magic into your home this holiday season. A Fairy Door from Ha’penny Bridge Imports of Ireland encourages children to use their imagination. When you install this door, you’re inviting an invisible fairy inside to protect your home. There are even family activities online that correlate with current events and keep the kids engaged throughout the year. www.hapennybridgeimports.com

Spa Day

Any price

Treat a special man in your life to a spa day at Modern Male Spas. Buy him a gift card so he can pick out his own massage, skincare treatment and care for his hair and nails. Beer and wine are also available. www.modernmalespas.com

Preserving the Holidays

$11 for tape to DVD conversion

Preserve your holiday memories with Mtek Media. Do you have old VHS tapes lying around, but no VCR to play them in? Mtek Media not only converts VHS tapes to DVDs, but they also create DVD video montages. It’s the perfect way to preserve and view those special moments in your life. www.mtek-media.com

Buckeye Pride

$5-$85

This 3-D buckeye cake from Our CupCakery comes in various sizes that can serve up to 26 people, making it ideal for a large Christmas party. Choose from red velvet, dark chocolate or vanilla cake flavors. Cakes are filled with peanut butter buttercream and covered in decedent chocolate ganache. www.ourcupcakery.com

Powell Jewelers

$2,700 ring; $1,800 earrings

Put a sparkle in someone’s eye this year with a ruby ring or ruby earrings. Powell Jewelers has decades of experience in the industry and has been creating custom designs for more than 30 years, so you’re sure to find something that meets even the highest standards. www.powelljewelersonline.com

Lady Liberty

$98-$158

For the proud American on your shopping list, Alex and Ani’s new line of jewelry incorporates copper preserved from the centennial restoration of the Statue of Liberty. Carry Light is available at Simply Rr’s in the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in the form of necklaces, as well as in bangles, cuff links, medallions, spoon rings and more. www.simon.com/mall/the-mall-at-tuttle-crossing/stores/simply-rrs

Sweet and Salty

Baskets starting at $19.95

The Sisters Sweet Shoppe’s fruit and nut basket is ideal for the health nut in your life that enjoys a cheat day every now and then. There are plenty of other baskets to choose from, so it’s easy to cater to anyone’s taste buds. www.thesisterssweetshoppe.com

The 12 Days of Christmas

$99

This set of numbered wine glasses from Studio J is perfect for when you place your glass down amidst a sea of your guest’s drinks. There are three different styles, and each set contains 12 glasses. www.studiojhome.com

Smarty Pants

Prices vary

When children struggle in school, the frustration can seem overwhelming. The Tutoring Club in Powell aims to help your child get ahead. This holiday season, give your child the chance her or she deserves. The Tutoring Club is available for anyone grades pre-K-12. www.tutoringclub.com

Woodhouse Day Spa

$450

Get a little something for yourself this holiday season by gifting someone on your list a Swedish duet massage at Woodhouse Day Spa. Two’s Company is a 2 ½ hour experience that’s sure to leave you and your special someone relaxed and refreshed. www.woodhousespas.com

Start Them Young

$16.95 onesie; $12.95 tutu

For the littlest Buckeye fans, this cheeky onesie from Z Bearla’s Fun & Unique Gifts is sure to earn a few laughs on game day. An attachable tutu gives this outfit some extra flair. www.facebook.com/Z-Bearlas-Fun-Unique-Gifts-207579209254603

A Hawaiian Christmas

Prices vary

If you have your heart set on a truly one-of-a-kind gift, Emerald EyeCare exclusively offers Maui Jim’s Hawaiian-themed optical collection – perfect for anyone who occasionally enjoys a beach vacation. www.emeraldeyecare.com

Not Quite a Blue Christmas

Prices vary

It can be difficult to find tasty gluten free food around the holiday season. Luckily, Bluescreek Farm Meats & Market has that covered with various spreads, breads, noodles and even tortilla chips. This bundle is completely customizable, so mix and match to fit your needs. www.bluescreekfarmmeats.com

Provoking Envy

Free $25 or $50 promo card when you buy $100 or $150 in gift cards

Relieve all that holiday pressure with a stop at Massage Envy. A gift card lets your friends or loved one choose an experience that works best for them, so you don’t have to guess. With everything from massages to facials to choose from, they won’t be disappointed. www.massageenvy.com