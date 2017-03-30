District implements classroom tech in creative ways

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dublin City Schools

New classroom technology in Dublin City Schools is changing how students learn across the district in a positive way.

The district has focused on technology and innovation at its library media centers at the elementary, middle and high schools, says Rhonda Luetje, technology support teacher with Dublin City Schools. Specifically, officials have incorporated computer science into students’ lives as part of its effort to have a greater impact through what’s known as the Maker Movement.

The Maker Movement involves the components of STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – with a strong emphasis on engineering. As a result, it allows children to be creative and collaborate with one another, and also fosters critical thinking and problem-solving as well, Luetje says.

For example, Luetje says, that could mean answering a particular question a person might have or communicating an idea in a different way. Technology improvements have allowed students to create 3D objects using computer-aided design software, which is then printed on a 3D printer, while robots can also be created to solve problems.

“It keeps their curiosity and wonder alive,” Luetje says. “It’s engaging because they’re learning by doing.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dublin City Schools

The technology improvements are possible thanks to an agreement the district struck with the City in April 2014 that allows the schools to receive $50 million over the next 33 years. The agreement between the two parties allows the City to establish future tax incentive districts in the Bridge Street District, with the money received by the district being earmarked for classroom technology upgrades.

The district started receiving $1.5 million annually starting in 2014, and that will continue until 2045. The schools will also get $2 million in 2046 under the agreement.

Students can also learn how to code through Scratch, a computer programming language, which can be used to play a game, for animation purposes or to help someone learn a new idea. Several schools already have maker spaces available, but the district hopes to implement it on a much larger scale moving forward.

“There’s lots of different ways you can do maker (spaces) – it can be high-tech, it can be low-tech or some place in between,” Luetje says.

Sells Middle School is in their second year with having a Maker Space available that allows students to come in during their study center time and be creative using different materials.

“It’s starting to gain a lot of traction, and we’re very much in the phase where it’s starting to roll out and see a lot of cool things started,” Luetje says.

Luetje says the biggest benefit for students is allowing them the opportunity to learn better with a hands-on approach. Collaboration, critical thinking, communication and curiosity are also important as well, she says.

“If we can get more kids to be engaged and use different parts of their brain as they engage in an idea, then they’re going to learn it in a more deeper way and authentic way,” she says.

In addition, the district also has an iPad on wheels named Dee Dee that connects from a mobile device controlled through Bluetooth technology. Students are able to interact with another person through the iPad, though district leaders are still trying to figure out how to make better use of Dee Dee in the future, Luetje says.

Virtual reality technology has also been incorporated in classrooms at Dublin Jerome High School as a pilot program that has allowed science students to learn about different topics. Luetje hopes the technology improvements across the district will continue to grow and transform how learning takes place.

“We’re in the business of educating children … and we want kids to be thinkers, we want kids to be able to work well with one another, to communicate clearly and understand things in a deeper fashion,” she says. “And I think some of the things we’re doing to transform our instruction is going to help all kids where they are, and if a child is ready to be pushed into deeper thinking, we’ll be able to do that.”

Matthew Kent is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at hbealer@cityscenecolumbus.com.