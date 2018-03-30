Community Calendar | April and May

Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
- Through April 20
The Sphere of Magic and other Visionary Objects/Extraordinary Images by Mark Soppeland
- May 1-June 8
Columbus Crossing Borders
- May 4
Garden Party Fundraiser
6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Conference Center at OCLC
6600 Kilgour Pl.
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
- April 11
Toddler Theater
10 a.m., $2 per child
- April 15
A Tale of Virtues
3-4 p.m.; $7 adults, $5 youth and seniors
- May 10
Cardinal Health Chamber Orchestra Spring Concert
1 p.m., free
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd., Powell
- April 21
Party for the Planet
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- May 8
OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo
9:30-11:30 a.m.
- May 13
Mother’s Day at the Zoo
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- May 17
St. Jude’s Discover the Dream
6-10 p.m.
- May 20
Zoo RunRun 5K
7:30 a.m.
Other Evens
April 5
Wine Tasting Event
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Ty Ginger Wine Bar
5689 Woerner Temple Rd.
April 6
Dublin City Schools Dodgeball Championships
7 p.m.
Dublin Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
April 7
DublinWorks! Student Job Fair
9 a.m.-noon
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
April 8-29
Somatosensory
Terra Gallery & Creative Studio
36 N. High St.
April 12-14
The Sound of Music
7 p.m. April 12, 13 and 14 1 p.m. April 14
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
April 14
Sparkling Wine Trail
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
April 15
Strides for Sobriety
10 a.m.
Karrer Middle School
7245 Tullymore Dr.
April 21
Community Champion Awards Ceremony
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland Croy Rd.
April 27-29
Monty Python’s Spamalot School Edition
Dublin Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
May 3-5
Museum
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland Croy Rd.
May 5
Community Service Day 2018
8:30 a.m.-noon
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
May 6
Parent & Child Cake Decorating
1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m.
Our CupCakery
16 N. High St.
May 8
Prism Concert
7 p.m.
Dublin Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
May 12
The Sweet Stroll
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
May 24
Memorial FORE! Miler
7 p.m.
Muirfield Village Golf Club
5750 Memorial Dr.
May 27
High School Graduations
1:30 p.m. Scioto, 4:30 p.m. Coffman, 7:30 p.m. Jerome
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr., Columbus
May 28-June 3
The Memorial Tournament
Muirfield Village Golf Club
5750 Memorial Dr.
May 31
Fore!Fest
4-10 p.m.
Bridge Park