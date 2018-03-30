Community Calendar | April and May

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Through April 20

The Sphere of Magic and other Visionary Objects/Extraordinary Images by Mark Soppeland

May 1-June 8

Columbus Crossing Borders

May 4

Garden Party Fundraiser

6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Conference Center at OCLC

6600 Kilgour Pl.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohio.usa.gov

April 11

Toddler Theater

10 a.m., $2 per child

April 15

A Tale of Virtues

3-4 p.m.; $7 adults, $5 youth and seniors

May 10

Cardinal Health Chamber Orchestra Spring Concert

1 p.m., free

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

April 21

Party for the Planet

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 8

OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo

9:30-11:30 a.m.

May 13

Mother’s Day at the Zoo

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 17

St. Jude’s Discover the Dream

6-10 p.m.

May 20

Zoo RunRun 5K

7:30 a.m.

Other Evens

April 5

Wine Tasting Event

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Ty Ginger Wine Bar

5689 Woerner Temple Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

April 6

Dublin City Schools Dodgeball Championships

7 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

April 7

DublinWorks! Student Job Fair

9 a.m.-noon

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

April 8-29

Somatosensory

Terra Gallery & Creative Studio

36 N. High St.

www.terra-gallery.com

April 12-14

The Sound of Music

7 p.m. April 12, 13 and 14 1 p.m. April 14

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

April 14

Sparkling Wine Trail

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

April 15

Strides for Sobriety

10 a.m.

Karrer Middle School

7245 Tullymore Dr.

www.stridesforsobriety.com

April 21

Community Champion Awards Ceremony

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland Croy Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

April 27-29

Monty Python’s Spamalot School Edition

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinsciototheatre.org

May 3-5

Museum

7:30-9:30 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

May 5

Community Service Day 2018

8:30 a.m.-noon

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

May 6

Parent & Child Cake Decorating

1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m.

Our CupCakery

16 N. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

May 8

Prism Concert

7 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

May 12

The Sweet Stroll

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

May 24

Memorial FORE! Miler

7 p.m.

Muirfield Village Golf Club

5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

May 27

High School Graduations

1:30 p.m. Scioto, 4:30 p.m. Coffman, 7:30 p.m. Jerome

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr., Columbus

www.dublinschools.net

May 28-June 3

The Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club

5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

May 31

Fore!Fest

4-10 p.m.

Bridge Park

www.bridge-park.com