Bookmarks | DublinLife | February 2017

Adult Reads

By Mary Biscuso, Library Assistant, Adult Services

Aging Backwards: Reverse the Aging Process and Look 10 Years Younger in 30 Minutes a Day

By Miranda Esmonde-White

What do professional hockey players, prima ballerinas and cerebral palsy patients have in common? All wish to stay healthy, prevent injury and heal their bodies. Esmonde-White offers strategies to combat aging by reversing the aging process on a cellular level through specific exercise techniques.

Vibe: Unlock the Energetic Frequencies of Limitless Health, Love & Success

By Robyn Openshaw

Nikola Tesla discovered that all matter shares vibrational energy and electrical frequency, and that humans are electrical beings composed of rapidly vibrating cells. Author Robyn Openshaw has studied the difference between low-energy emotions (fear, anger) and high vibration emotions (love, inner peace), and has written Vibe to help readers improve their mental and physical health by raising their vibrational frequencies.

T is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life

By Shaun T

Shaun T focuses on building inner strength is key before attempting six-packs. The man knows what he’s writing about; overcoming childhood abuse and obesity in early adulthood, Shaun T knows that mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness, and T is for Transformation will help achieve both.

Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most

By Dr. Daniel G. Amen

Brain imaging shows that memory loss begins decades before symptoms show up. Dr. Amen has written Memory Rescue using a multifaceted approach that incorporates dietary changes, mental and physical exercises, and spiritual activities that can improve brain health and reduce your chances of incurring Alzheimer’s disease and other memory loss conditions.

Kids Reads

By Tamra Headrick, Information Services Specialist, Youth Services

Life

By Cynthia Rylant

Stunning landscapes and nature’s creations teach about finding beauty in the world in this beautiful message of affirmation for young and old. Ages 5 and up.

The Wolf, the Duck, and the Mouse

By Mac Barnett

This funny story answers the question of why wolves howl at the moon. The answer may surprise you. Ages 4-8.

The Wishtree

By Katherine Applegate

This unique story of love and acceptance is narrated by an oak tree named Red. Ages 8-12.

The Boy’s Body Book

By Kelli Dunham

Puberty can be a roller coaster of changes, but this guide will provide tips, advice and answers to any question a growing boy may have. Ages 9-12.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s Note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Managing Editor Garth Bishop at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com. We’ll meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern, 6726 Perimeter Loop Rd.

Ireland

By Frank Delaney

In 1951, at age 9, Ronan O’Mara encounters an old storyteller who fascinates his friends and family with his tales. Though the others think little of the encounter, Ronan is awestruck, and soon embarks on a years-long effort to find the constantly-traveling man and learn the stories of Ireland that he and he alone can truly tell.

Irish-born writer Frank Delaney has been an author, screenwriter, playwright, lecturer, journalist, correspondent and BBC host, among other vocations, but Ireland was his first book to be published in the U.S.