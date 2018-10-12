Central Crossing senior talks philanthropy and family

× Expand Lalonde spent two weeks on a mission trip to the southeast African country of Malawi

What did you do this summer? Mallory Lalonde, a Central Crossing High School student, spent her summer on a mission to help others. A mission trip in Africa, that is.

The 17-year-old senior first got started doing mission trips after being introduced to the idea at her family’s church, Northwest Bible Church in Hilliard. Lalonde’s family completed a mission once before without her and, after hearing their stories, she knew she needed to experience it herself.

“My church helps sponsor an orphanage in Malawi called the Passion Center for Children,” she says. “I enjoy really connecting with the youth. It’s hard to put into words how magnificently God is working in Malawi, but it is truly life-changing to experience. It’s like home to me now.”

The mission trip is a two-week experience where volunteers are able to interact with the local families and children, experience the amazing culture and outreach to several different communities.

“While (in Malawi), we spend a large part of our time at the orphanage getting to know the kids and the staff,” Lalonde says. “We want to make sure the staff knows how much we appreciate all they do for the children and how hard they work.”

The Passion Center for Children is a non-profit with a mission to combat poverty and disease. Each year, they create dynamic partnerships with churches and other concerned groups and individuals all over the United States to spread awareness and recruit volunteers. In addition to hands-on work, they also share updated stories about community members in Malawi and even host an annual charity event called the Run with Passion 5K.

After Lalonde’s initial trip in 2015, she returned in the summer of 2018 and already has plans to go back for a third time.

“One thing most people probably don’t know about me is that I love children and they have always had a special place in my heart,” she says. “I hope to spend my entire summer of 2019 helping teach math to the students at the local primary school.”

Just as diligent with her school work and athletics as she is with her philanthropic work, Lalonde maintains a balance of activities throughout the year. When she’s not flying across the globe, she’s either studying or running cross-country, an interest she’s had since middle school.

Lalonde really enjoyed getting to know the staff and kids at the orphanage and hopes to continue mission work in the future.

“I enjoy school because I truly love to learn and I value the friendships I’ve made here,” she says. “My favorite classes would have to be math and chemistry. I love how they are both applicable to the real world and open up opportunities for me in Malawi as well.”

After graduation, Lalonde plans to attend college for biomedical engineering and hopes to join the medical field. For now, she’s happy to enjoy her final year of high school with friends.

“High school has taught me that, while I have resources around me and people to go to for help, my success or my failure is all dependent upon me and how I act at the end of the day,” she says. “It’s teaching me responsibility.”

Both her academic and personal endeavors would not be easy without the support of her family. According to Lalonde, continuous love and encouragement from her parents, Kathy and John, and siblings has been a crucial part of her success thus far.

“My family and I have been through a lot together, and because of that, we are all very close,” she says. “They are always such a comfort and it brings me such peace to have family that truly knows me. I know I can always count on them and my best friend, Brooke, for anything. They’ve truly molded me into the person I am today.”

Despite the distance from her family, Lalonde is looking forward to taking mission trips in the future to Africa and wherever else she can. Since her first trip, mission work has been an impactful part of her life and she urges others to get involved as well.

“Malawi has taught me to have peace and joy and to love even when I think I can’t,” she says. “I encourage everyone to go all in. Don’t worry about the logistics. God will take care of everything else.”

To learn more about the Passion Center for Children, visit www.passioncenterforchildren.org.

Tessa Flattum is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.