Around Grove City | July/August 2018

Grove City Memorial Day Weekend 2018
Various locations
Grove City American Legion Paschall Post 164, Veterans of Foreign War 819 and residents honored and remembered those who serve and have sacrificed for our country on Memorial Day 2018.
Grove City Little League Grand Slam & Opening Day 2018
Windsor Park
It's no secret that baseball is a huge part of the Grove City's culture and Little League rand slam & Opening Day are perfect examples of this. The 2018 season kicked off the first week in May with the Grand Slam on May 4 and Opening Day on May 5.
Grove City Museum & Welcome Center
3378 Park St.
Visitors will discover how families lived, worked and established a thriving small-town community. Open weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 8.
Relay for Life 2018
Eagle Pavilion in Fryer Park
Relay for Life of Grove City held an event on May 5 to celebrate survivors and their caregivers with a luncheon.
