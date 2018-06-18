Around Grove City | July/August 2018

Grove City Memorial Day Weekend 2018 

Various locations 

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Grove City American Legion Paschall Post 164, Veterans of Foreign War 819 and residents honored and remembered those who serve and have sacrificed for our country on Memorial Day 2018.

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Grove City Little League Grand Slam & Opening Day 2018 

Windsor Park 

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

It's no secret that baseball is a huge part of the Grove City's culture and Little League rand slam & Opening Day are perfect examples of this. The 2018 season kicked off the first week in May with the Grand Slam on May 4 and Opening Day on May 5.

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Grove City Museum & Welcome Center 

3378 Park St. 

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Visitors will discover how families lived, worked and established a thriving small-town community. Open weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 8.

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Relay for Life 2018 

Eagle Pavilion in Fryer Park 

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Relay for Life of Grove City held an event on May 5 to celebrate survivors and their caregivers with a luncheon.

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

Photos courtesy of the City of Grove City

