You're Invited! | January/February 2018 Launch Party

You're Invited!

Join the CityScene team and celebrate the January/February 2018 edition of CityScene Magazine on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Standard Hall! Enjoy free drinks and appetizers, and make sure to bring some luck, because we'll be giving away incredible prizes!

Share the Love with Nationwide Children's Hospital

In the spirit of spreading the joy in the new year, Nationwide Children's Hospital Reach out and Read program representatives will be joining CityScene's launch party, accepting donations of money and new books. If you're ready for some pre-spring cleaning, CityScene will also be collecting gently used books to give to area schools.

Enter to Win Great Prizes

But what about the prizes!? Just by showing up, you'll receive one entry to win one of the following prizes. If you bring a donation of money or a new book for Nationwide Children's, or a gently used book for area schools, you'll snag an extra entry to win!

Door Prizes:

2 Shadowbox Live ticket vouchers

1 year-long COSI Membership

2 tickets to Columbus Jazz Orchestra's New Orleans One Mo' Time

Grand Prize (Valued at $600+!):