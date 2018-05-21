Vance Joy Visits Express Live 5/16/2018

× 1 of 3 Expand Vance Joy, photo courtesy of Rocco Falleti Vance Joy × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Rocco Falleti × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Rocco Falleti Prev Next

After a seemingly dismal start to the day last Wednesday in Columbus, the rain cleared up and made way for an evening perfect for outdoor fun. The Clippers played at home and Express Live hosted a nearly sold out show, reminding the city that summer is unlike any other season.

Vance Joy, a singer/songwriter born in Melbourne, Australia who has continually grown in popularity across the globe since his first release back in 2014, was set to take the stage at Express Live.

Joy has played professional Australian rugby, possesses a law degree, and he now tours the world playing to sold out stadiums, arenas, clubs and parks. Oh, and he was also on support for much of Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour.

Joy is in the midst of his Nation of Two tour, promoting his latest release of the same name.

Concert attendees excitedly waited for Vance to hit the stage, as the PA system grew louder and the timeless classic, “You Sexy Thing,” by The Hot Chocolate filled Express Live’s outdoor stage.

Vance is a showman and knew how to grow anticipation in the crowd. Picture it, guitar techs are side stage preparing and tuning instruments, as The Turtle’s “Happy Together” plays, and the crowd sings along until the lights dim, fog fills the stage and Joy appears, illuminated by a neon sign featuring the “Nation for Two” album artwork.

“This is my first time playing this side of the stage at this beautiful venue, thanks for making it out tonight,” Joy said to the Columbus crowd as his backing band joined him on stage.

He immediately began a solo version of “Call if You Need Me” and the crowd erupted.

Joy was backed by the chorus of almost 5,000 people the entire show. For a musician to bring songs out on the road and to have the crowd not miss a beat the entire night is amazing to not only witness as an attendee but for the musician performing as well.

Joy treated the crowd to old favorites like “Riptide,” “Georgia,” and he covered newer material from his latest LP including “Saturday Sun.” As an added bonus, the band played a grooving cover of Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long.”

After the show: Q&A with Vance Joy

CS: How was your first time playing the outdoor stage at Express Live?

VJ: We had played it for a radio show in 2013 or 2014, but this was the first time playing it for our own show. We played the indoor stage in 2016. It was really cool to play the outdoor stage this year, and the crowd was one of the best. They were really enthusiastic which was a treat… their energy was so good and they were so excited – it was such a dream.

CS: What is it about Columbus that you enjoy the most every time you stop here on tour?

VJ: We’ve been there about 3-4 times now, and each time I walk from Express Live through a park and get to a street where there’s a diner called Philco. I had a really delicious breakfast there this time. I always go there – that’s my Columbus spot.

CS: What is the biggest difference you have seen on The Nation of Two tour compared to tours of the past?

VJ: I feel like we stepped it up a bit with our stage production and lighting, and we’ve got more songs to choose from. There’s some more upbeat songs and there’s a couple more ballads as well… more variety. I always meet with fans at the shows for meet and greets, and there’s been good feedback from them… it’s a bit more engaging when all those factors come together.