Uptown Scrooge returns to Westerville Nov. 25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amy Taylor

The most innovative interpretation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol to ever hit the streets of Westerville, Uptown Scrooge is back for a second year.

For those who missed it last year, Uptown Scrooge is a delightfully unconventional theatrical performance retelling Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey through an interactive walking tour of Uptown Westerville. Created by Westerville local Kristie Koehler Vuocolo, the performance draws in a unique blend of improvisation, puppetry, storytelling, music and, of course, audience participation.

The audience follows the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future to favorite Uptown spots and shops, meeting other characters and surprises along the way. In partnership with the Westerville Uptown Merchants Association, local businesses serve as backdrops for each scene, giving the play its hometown character.

Good Medicine Productions is a nonprofit network of actors focused on empowering children and seniors through theater workshops, classes, public performances and visits to pediatric facilities and nursing homes.

Join the cast of Uptown Scrooge in Westerville on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from Nov. 25 through Dec. 17. Check in at 30 E. College Ave. for a 90-minute tour beginning every half hour from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Last year, the show sold out all 32 of its performances, so be sure to buy your tickets in advance. Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for students and children, and a portion of every ticket sale benefits Good Medicine Productions’ signature program for children and elderly. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (614) 776-4082.

Mikayla Klein is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.