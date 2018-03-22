'Thousand People' comes to Columbus March 25

× Expand Photos by Emanuele Timothy Costa

From March 25 to April 9, Greater Columbus Sister Cities International (GCSCI) will be hosting Emanuele Timothy Costa. The talented photographer from the Columbus sister city of Genoa, Italy will be presenting his work Thousand People of Genoa in various spots while simultaneously creating a new exhibit, Thousand People of Columbus.

The Thousand People project allows the audience to see every person’s distinctive charm and mystery while also experiencing a sense of connection, belonging and understanding despite these differences. Costa’s idea to represent his city through the grace and humanity of his people stems from his belief that one can learn someone’s story by simply looking into his or her eyes. The exhibition will be showcased at the Columbus Cultural Arts Center, John Glenn International Airport, Columbus Museum of Art, Greater Columbus Convention Center, and Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Costa’s unique, self-developed lighting technology brings about a new era in photography and enhances his viewer’s experience because it adds an extra dimension of shadows and highlights that capture the subject’s most intimate details.

While in Columbus, Costa will begin a new chapter in his project, the Thousand People of Columbus. He will be recreating his work with the faces of individuals from throughout central Ohio. The photos taken in this collection will be displayed in Genoa, Italy in 2019.

“When I visited Columbus in 2016, I was impressed by the diversity of the city. Often, we become so consumed by our own lives that we miss the opportunity to meet the eyes of the people we pass, possibly missing a connection that could change our lives,” says Costa. “Thousand People of Columbus will allow the community to discover themselves and show their unique personality to the rest of the world.”

