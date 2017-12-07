Theater-hopping: A full weekend spent at the theater

× Expand Dave Koz. Photo courtesy of Antonio Dixon

With the holiday season in full swing here in Columbus, some of the capital city’s most anticipated holiday events are set to take place this weekend. There will be no shortage of festivities guaranteed to get you in the spirit as we quickly approach the holiday season.

Dave Koz Christmas Tour

Dec. 8, 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre

Celebrating his 20th anniversary, Grammy nominated saxophonist Dave Koz will bring an extraordinary night of music to the Palace Theatre stage. Koz is reuniting with two members of his original lineup, David Benoit and Peter White. He will also join Rick Braun on stage, who was a regular guest of Koz’s holiday tracks in their early days of performing.

The quintet will run through arrangements of some of their Christmas classics as well as a Hanukkah medley and select favorites from each other’s catalogs.

Koz is considered a Christmastime staple throughout the many cities he visits during this time of year, and this performance is sure to help start your season off right.

CAPA presents the Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour at the Palace Theatre on Friday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50 at the CAPA Ticket Center, Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets, call 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000, or click here.

New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker:

Dec. 8-10, various times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

This classic Christmas show now enters its 10th year as performances are slated to take place at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts this weekend.

The Nutcracker Ballet takes the iconic music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky and combines it with mesmerizing performances by 220 youth and professional dancers. Dancers are as young as 5 years old and are from various central Ohio communities. Accompanying them will be select members from Columbus’ BalletMet and the Pittsburgh Ballet.

The performance will include the Nutcracker Sweet Shop and beverages, located in the lobby of the McCoy.

Proceeds from this event will benefit The New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre. Click here for tickets.

Full performance schedule:

Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 and 5 p.m.

CATCO is Kids' Madeline’s Christmas

Dec. 8-17, various times, Shedd Theatre

This musical is something for the whole family as it adapts the story from Ludwig Bemelman’s acclaimed book, Madeline’s Christmas.

This story follows a little girl who comes down with the flu when on a morning walk with Miss. Clavel. Madeline begins to wonder if she will be able to go home for Christmas and as she is lying in bed, a mysterious stranger arrives to take her and her friends on a wild holiday adventure.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

For a full performance schedule and more information about the play, click here.

Rocco Falleti is a contributing writer.