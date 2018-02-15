JAG performs music of Buddy Rich & Dizzy Gillespie

The Jazz Arts Group continues its 45th celebratory season with 100 Years of Buddy Rich & Dizzy Gillespie from Feb. 15-18.

To honor these legends that came before them, the Jazz Arts Group invites vocalist Roberta Gambarini and drummer Jeff Hamilton to the stage.

Born and raised in Italy, Gambarini has already earned two Grammy nominations in her young career. Influenced by artists such as Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, Gambarini has perfected her soulful and unique voice that embodies the epitome of jazz. Bringing together her Italian cultural background with her passion for American jazz, Gambarini’s performance of Buddy Rich and Dizzy Gillespie will illuminate the ragtime blues of jazz.

Alongside Gambarini, the Jazz Arts Group welcomes back renowned drummer Jeff Hamilton to honor the legends of Buddy Rich. Hamilton has performed and recorded with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Benny Carter and Natalie Cole. Hamilton’s dynamic drumming has established him as an acclaimed drummer and has helped him receive multiple awards throughout the Jazz industry.

With Gambarini and Hamilton alongside the 16-piece Columbus Jazz Orchestra, the performance of a decade of jazz classics is a not to be missed show.

The Jazz Arts Group will perform 100 Years of Buddy Rich & Dizzy Gillespie at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) Thursday, Feb. 15 through Feb. 18. Tickets range from $15-$68 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Alex Curran-Cardarelli is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.