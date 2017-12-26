The Harlem Globetrotters bring the heat on Dec. 28

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Schottenstein Center

There are many ways to celebrate the holiday season, but few are as exciting as celebrating with the Harlem Globetrotters.

In 92 seasons, the Harlem Globetrotters have made themselves the premier exhibition sports team that spectators of all ages can enjoy. Despite their name, the Harlem Globetrotters were founded in Chicago, and didn’t actually play in Harlem until 1968 – 42 years after the team began to perform.

On Dec. 28 at Schottenstein Arena, longtime fans and newcomers alike can experience the team that’s generated so much talk. The team, known for its male and female “Trotters” alike, will perform trick shots, amazing feats of sportsmanship and get themselves into hilarious on-court hijinks, as they always have. Always blazing the way for something new, exciting and, of course, inclusive, the Globetrotters drafted their first female player, Lynette Woodard, in 1985.

The Trotters have included some famous basketball players, including Wilt Chamberlain and Nat Clifton. Columbus audiences should be excited to know the Globetrotters also include a local member of the roster; Julian “Zeus” McClurkin.

Though many of the Trotters’ incredible stunts are pre-planned and choreographed to an extent, the outcomes of the games are not, and the Globetrotters’ opponents play a serious game when in possession of the ball. However, audiences typically shouldn’t expect an upset.

For tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters play at the Schott on Dec. 28, click here. To read more about the Trotters and other non-holiday themed events this holiday season, click here.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.