The Franklin County Fair is open through July 21

× Expand Photo courtesy of Franklin County Agricultural Society

August is nearly upon us, and though it feels like summer is close to its end, central Ohioans still have tons of events to celebrate and enjoy the warm weather, blue skies and chirping birds.

On July 20-21, the Franklin County Fair will be open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. in Hilliard. This year, the fair features a variety of new events such as the opportunity to milk a real cow at CowTown USA and the Escape Explosion show which is sure to make anyone wonder “how’d they do that?” with its fantastical effects.

World of Wonder is one of the events that the fair is the most excited about. Featuring a total of 10 acts including sword swallowers, hula hoopers and contortionists, the World of Wonder offers something for everyone. Daily shows start at 2, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Entrance to the World of Wonder is free with admission to the fair.

“We’ve worked hard to plan an event that will appeal to a wide range of fairgoers,” Franklin

County Agricultural Society President Dave Fleshman says. “From thrill-seekers to food-seekers, … we have something here that will make you smile.”

The Kidz Zone has been expanded upon this year as well and now features pony rides, pedal tractor course, Karoke on the Go!, sidewalk chalk and the CowTown USA exhibit. The Kidz Zone will be open from noon-8 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $7 at the gate (children 2 and under are free to bring) with free parking available in lots adjacent to gates 3, 4 and 5. For more information about specific events or for a complete list of activities on any day, visit www.fcfair.org.

Evan Wehmeyer is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.