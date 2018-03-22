The CSO's tribute to Brahms March 23-24 at the Ohio

× Expand Abigail Rethwisch and Jarrett Ott. Photos courtesy of CAPA and Dario Acosta

Step away from all of your day to day stress this weekend and join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for a musical experience of wonder and mysticism on March 23 and 24 at the Ohio Theatre.

Along with Columbus Symphony Choir and guest vocalists Abigail Rethwisch and Jarrett Ott, the CSO will perform Brahms’ A German Requiem, a stirring composition that transcends spirituality and imbues peace and hope to all who listen. In addition to A German Requiem, audiences will also be treated to the mystical Leino Songs from Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho.

A German Requiem is the longest piece of work by famed composer Johannes Brahms, and weaves together parts for a chorus, orchestra, a soprano and a baritone soloist. Guest artist Rethwisch of the Utah Opera will perform soprano while Ott, recently named one of 25 rising stars by Opera News will perform baritone. CSO music director Rossen Milanov will conduct the performance. Milanov also serves as music director for Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and the Orquesta Sinfónica del Principado de Asturias in Spain.

Directly before the performances, The Ohio State University’s Department of English professor Jeremey Glazier will deliver a lecture titled Poetry in Music as part of the CSO’s Subject Matter lecture series. Immediately following the conclusion of the performance, audiences are invited to remain in the auditorium and participate in a talk back with the artists.

The performances will take place at the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. on Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the CAPA Ticket Center or through all Ticketmaster outlets.

