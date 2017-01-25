Riffe Gallery celebrates local with Come Along With Me

× Expand April Deacon

The dreary winter days are well underway, but that doesn’t stop Columbus from sharing refreshing and personal art. Now is the time to enjoy local creations, create poetic art and experience a plethora of mediums in the new art exhibit at the Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery, Come Along With Me.

In collaboration with the Ohio Art League, the Riffe Gallery will be presenting artwork by 18 Ohio-based artists through April 15.

Curator Richard Fletcher has assembled an exhibit consisting of sculptures, colorful paintings, assemblage and powerful photography and videos. The artwork centers on the personal life experiences of the artists, communicating life lessons and emotions through their work.

The Riffe Gallery will be offering more than just the artistic creations. An opening reception will be held Jan. 26 from 5-7 p.m., where the artist and Fletcher will be available to meet and answer questions. The following afternoon, Fletcher will host an in-depth tour discussing themes and the selection process from noon-1 p.m.

× Expand Angela Jann

In the following months, families can enjoy a heart-filled Valentine Playshop with author and poet Amy Greensberg on Feb. 9 from 5:30-8 p.m. And starting March 8, a variety of workshops will be hosted by artists and educator Melissa Vogley Woods on Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Workshops include leaning how to create folded book art, poetic collages and stitched bookbinding.

Additional artwork, including watercolors and collages, will also be available for viewing in the Vern Riffe Center lobby, right outside the Riffe Gallery.

The Ohio Arts Council believes in educating and encouraging art creation throughout Ohio, thus all ages are welcome at the Riffe Gallery free of charge. For more information and events visit www.oac.ohio.gov.

Come Along With Me featured artists:

Donald Black Jr., Shaker Heights

Mary Jo S. Bole, Columbus

Peter Clay, Gilboa

April Deacon, Wheelersburg

Curtis Goldstein, Columbus

Charisse M. Harris, Akron

Angela Jann, Columbus

Dan Jian, Columbus

Suzan Kraus, Newbury

Yana Mikho-Misho, Twinsburg

Sharon Mohler, Yellow Springs

Kellie Morgan, Columbus

Jenniffer Omaitz, Kent

Boryana Rusenova-Ina, Columbus

Kim Schoel, Lakewood

Ann Corley Silverman, Columbus

Adrian Waggoner, Columbus

Kimberly M. Webb, Columbus

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.