Rhiannon Giddens performs at the Southern May 19

× Expand Rhiannon Giddens. Photo courtesy of John Peets

CAPA presents award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens on Saturday, May 19. She will be performing traditional American music as well as original songs from her two solo albums at the Southern Theatre.

Giddens is a co-founder of Grammy Award-winning band, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, and has found a path to solo artist stardom with her powerful voice and blend of gospel, blues, jazz and country. She has performed on many TV shows, including The Late Show and CBS Sunday Morning as well as having a re-occurring role on Nashville. She plays Hanna Lee “Hallie” Jordan, a young social worker.

She’s found success with her solo albums, and her 2015 debut solo album, Tomorrow is My Turn was nominated for a Grammy. Her newest album, Freedom Highway (2017), features nine original songs as well as other traditional American music. As well as writing and singing, Giddens plays the fiddle and the banjo. She is not only Grammy-nominated but has won the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Singer of the Year and the 2016 Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Bluegrass and Banjo.

Giddens has performed for President Obama and the First Lady for a White House tribute to gospel. She has performed with country superstar Eric Church on The Tonight Show and the CMA awards.

CAPA presents Rhiannon Giddens on Saturday May 19 at 8 p.m. at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main Street). Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased at the CAPA ticket center, all Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

