Red Hot Chili Peppers take Columbus May 14

×

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA

Celebrate this Mother’s Day with a dose of rock ‘n’ roll.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the Schottenstein Center on May 14 for their 2017 North American Tour. They will be performing music from their new album, The Getaway, released last June. The album was produced by Danger Mouse and mixed by Nigel Godrich.

The band has been cranking out hits since the ’80s, and this new album has been just as successful, topping the Billboard Album Sales Chart and holding the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Top 200 Chart when it was released. Some singles from the album include “Dark Necessities” and “Sick Love.”

Opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers is IRONTOM, an indie rock band from Los Angeles. Their first performance with The Getaway Tour is on May 11 in Pittsburgh. The five-person band recently came out with a new album, Partners, on May 5. Their songs combine pop, rock and electronic music, and vocalist Harry Hayes knows how to captivate an audience.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, made up of living legends; singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Klinghoffer; were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. Since their start, the band has sold over 60 million albums.

The band’s stop in Columbus was added in November as an additional tour date. The tour began in San Antonio in January.

The concert starts at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, starting at $49.

For every ticket purchased online, you’ll receive your choice of either a physical or digital copy of their new album. You can expect directions on how to redeem your copy of The Getaway within 7 to 10 days of purchasing your ticket.

Clare Proctor is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.