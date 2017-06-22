Picnic with the Pops takes on Beethoven June 23-24

×

This weekend, Picnic with the Pops is putting on a concert that straddles three centuries of music.

On Friday, June 23, musical director Rossen Milanov will lead the 120-member Columbus Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony.” Alongside the orchestra will perform the Columbus Symphony Chorus, led by chorus director Ronald Jenkins. A quartet of guest vocalists – Helen Hassinger, soprano; Megan Quick, mezzo soprano; Jonas Hacker, tenor; and David Crawford, bass baritone – will also perform. This is Milanov’s third season with the Columbus Symphony and his first time participating in the symphony’s annual Picnic with the Pops summer concert series.

The “Ninth Symphony” is the last complete symphony Beethoven composed. It is widely considered to be one of his best works, and is one of the first instances of voices being used in a symphony. The voices join the Symphony in the famous final movement “Ode to Joy.” Beethoven wrote the symphony in the 1820s, years after becoming deaf. He is considered one of the most influential and famous of all composers.

On Saturday, June 24, composer and songwriter Steve Hackman will flip classical music on its head by leading a mashup performance of Beethoven V. Coldplay. Hackman will pull from Beethoven’s “Third Symphony” and various Coldplay hits including “Paradise,” “The Scientist” and “Clocks,” for his symphonic creation. Hackman has a history of pairing the old with the new, with past works such as Brahms V. Radiohead and Copland V. Bon Iver.

Both concerts are held at the Columbus Commons. General admission lawn tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 3-14. Children under 2 are free. Tables of 8 or 10 are also available, with costs ranging from $304-$830. Single table seats are available with costs ranging from $40-$85 per seat.

For more information, call 614.469.0939 or go to www.picnicwiththepops.com.

