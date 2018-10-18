Phil Collins makes a stop in Columbus Oct. 19

Not Dead Yet Oct. 18 – Cleveland, Ohio Oct. 19 – Columbus, Ohio Oct. 21 – Minneapolis, Minnesota Oct. 22 – Chicago, Illinois Oct. 25 – Oakland, California Oct. 27 – Las Vegas, Nevada Oct. 28 – Los Angeles, California

Phil Collins is arriving in Columbus this weekend to play a show at the Nationwide Arena on Oct. 19. The show is part of his Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! tour. The tour kicked off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Oct. 5, and will reach 15 cities.

Collins is well-known by generations young and old for his record-breaking career and his work in the Disney movie Tarzan. The ’80s was characterized by many of Collins’ songs, such as “In the Air Tonight,” “One More Night” and “Sussudio.” He is one of only two musicians to sell over 100 million records worldwide, thanks to his solo acts and his role as drummer in the band Genesis.

The tour is Collins’ first North American tour ever. Collins will be accompanied by the guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar and percussionist Luis Conte. Collins’ 16-year-old son, Nicolas, will also play the drums. The tour is meant to celebrate Collins’ many years as a musician.

Collins’ tour is named after his 2016 autobiography titled Not Dead Yet. In it, Collins talks about the big events in his life such as his musical debut, learning to play the drums in London and releasing renowned albums like Face Value.

Collins, born and raised in London in 1951, has received both critical acclaim for his music and controversy for alleged activity in his personal life. However, his musical legacy prevails. He has won eight Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards, two Golden Globes and one Academy Award, among others.

Phil Collins brings his Not Dead Yet, Live! tour to Columbus on Oct. 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 8 p.m. Buy tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Big Lots Box Office at Nationwide Arena.

Emily Chen is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.