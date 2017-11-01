New Vision Dance Co. celebrates Beatles holiday

× Expand Photo courtesy New Vision Dance Company

It’s been 50 years since the Beatles released their eighth studio album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, in 1967. In honor of this anniversary, New Vision Dance Co. is dedicating part of its next show to the Fab Four.

On Nov. 4, New Vision will make its debut as resident artists at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts with Come Together. The company will perform at 3 and 7 p.m.

In the first act of Come Together, the New Vision dancers share the stage with current and former New Albany High School students for a diverse display of art in motion. Guest artists include the NAHS A Capella Choir, the theater department’s cast of The Drowsy Chaperone, sophomore classical pianist Abhy Devalapura and alumnus Cody Westbrook.

During the second act, the company performs its all-Beatles tribute performance, featuring choreography by Artistic Director Melissa Gould in addition to original works by the company members themselves.

Recently named a resident artist at the McCoy Center, New Vision Dance Co. is joining the ranks of the New Albany Symphony Orchestra and the New Albany Arts Council. The company, founded in Seattle in 2006 and relocated to Columbus in 2013, specializing in jazz, contemporary and musical theater dance.

The performances are on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3 and 7 p.m. and take place at the McCoy Center, located at 100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. in New Albany.

Reserved seating tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. A limited number of VIP Gala tickets are available for $40, which includes admission to the show, drinks and appetizers with the company following the evening performance. Tickets can be purchased online from Ticketmaster for the 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows, in person at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre or by calling (614) 469-0939. For more information, visit the CAPA website here.

